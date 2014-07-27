Glasgow 2014: Natalie Melmore claims bowls silver for England

England's Natalie Melmore lost her Commonwealth women's singles title to New Zealand's Jo Edwards in Glasgow.

Melmore, 24, fought back from 17-4 down but was eventually beaten 21-15 by her 44-year-old opponent in Sunday's final.

In the bronze medal match, Colleen Piketh of South Africa beat Northern Ireland's Catherine McMillen 21-10.

Earlier, Northern Ireland defeated Wales to reach Monday's men's triples final against South Africa, with Wales to play Australia for the bronze.

Scotland were defeated 21-15 by New Zealand in the women's fours bronze medal match, with the gold going to South Africa, who beat Malaysia 14-9.

Meanwhile, Scotland defeated England 16-15 in the men's pairs to set-up a gold medal match against Malaysia on Monday, when England will play Namibia for third.