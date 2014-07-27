Glasgow 2014: Natalie Melmore claims bowls silver for England
-
- From the section Commonwealth Games
England's Natalie Melmore lost her Commonwealth women's singles title to New Zealand's Jo Edwards in Glasgow.
Melmore, 24, fought back from 17-4 down but was eventually beaten 21-15 by her 44-year-old opponent in Sunday's final.
In the bronze medal match, Colleen Piketh of South Africa beat Northern Ireland's Catherine McMillen 21-10.
Earlier, Northern Ireland defeated Wales to reach Monday's men's triples final against South Africa, with Wales to play Australia for the bronze.
Scotland were defeated 21-15 by New Zealand in the women's fours bronze medal match, with the gold going to South Africa, who beat Malaysia 14-9.
Meanwhile, Scotland defeated England 16-15 in the men's pairs to set-up a gold medal match against Malaysia on Monday, when England will play Namibia for third.