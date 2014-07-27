Glasgow 2014: Wales reflect on 'heart-break' Sevens loss

Glasgow 2014 Commonwealth Games Dates: 23 July - 3 August. Coverage: Live on BBC TV, HD, BBC Radio 5 live, Red Button, Connected TVs, online, tablets and mobiles

Wales Rugby Sevens coach Gareth Williams said his players were distraught after Australia ended their Commonwealth Games medal hopes.

Pama Fou's last-gasp try under the posts, converted by Cameron Clark, secured a 21-19 quarter-finals win.

We created a chance at the end there that we should have taken and that would have been game over Gareth Williams Wales Rugby Sevens coach

"It's heart-breaking... we always knew we had a chance, so it's disappointing we couldn't see it through and make a semi-final," Williams said.

"The boys are heads down at the moment after what they put in on the pitch."

Wales had led 19-0 at Ibrox, with tries from Will Harries, Liam Williams and Luke Morgan, but Australia scored just before half-time through Ed Jenkins.

Sean McMahon added a second try for Australia before Fou's late effort consigned Wales to the Plate competition.

"The boys were superb [against Australia], they put an intensity on and a level of execution that was superb," Williams said.

"We probably didn't have enough ball in the second half but I still think we did enough there to win that game

"We created a chance at the end there that we should have taken and that would have been game over."

Wales reached the final of the plate but lost 15-17 against England, again going down to an injury time try.

Australia, coached by Welshman Geraint John, lost 19-7 against New Zealand in the semi-finals but beat Samoa to win bronze.