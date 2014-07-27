Bowls Men's fours results

Gold Medal
|Team
|Name
|End
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|Final
|Scotland
|D. Peacock/ N.Speirs/ P. Foster/ A. Marshall
|1
|1
|4
|4
|5
|6
|7
|9
|10
|11
|14
|14
|16
|16
|X
|16
|England
|J. McGuinness/ A. Knapper/ A. Stuart/ J. Chestney
|0
|1
|1
|5
|5
|5
|5
|5
|5
|5
|5
|7
|7
|8
|X
|8
Bronze
|Team
|Name
|End
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|Final
|Australia
|W. Ruediger/ B. Wilkie/ N. Rice/ M. Flapper
|0
|0
|2
|2
|5
|5
|5
|5
|9
|9
|9
|11
|12
|13
|15
|15
|India
|K.K. Sharma/ C.K. Singh/ S. Malhotra/ K. Dinesh
|2
|4
|4
|6
|6
|9
|10
|11
|11
|13
|14
|14
|14
|14
|14
|14
Semi-finals
|Team
|Name
|End
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|Final
|India
|K.K. Sharma/ C.K. Singh/ S. Malhotra/ K. Dinesh
|0
|2
|5
|5
|6
|6
|6
|7
|8
|9
|9
|9
|9
|12
|12
|12
|England
|J. McGuinness/ A. Knapper/ A. Stuart/ J. Chestney
|3
|3
|3
|4
|4
|6
|7
|7
|7
|7
|9
|12
|13
|13
|14
|14
|Team
|Name
|End
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|Final
|Australia
|W. Ruediger/ B. Wilkie/ N. Rice/ M. Flapper
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|3
|4
|4
|5
|5
|5
|6
|6
|8
|10
|10
|Scotland
|D. Peacock/ N.Speirs/ P. Foster/ A. Marshall
|0
|1
|3
|7
|7
|7
|7
|9
|9
|12
|14
|14
|15
|15
|15
|15
Quarter-finals
|Team
|Name
|End
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|Final
|England
|J. McGuinness/ A. Knapper/ A. Stuart/ J. Chestney
|0
|3
|4
|6
|7
|8
|8
|8
|9
|9
|9
|9
|16
|17
|18
|18
|Northern Ireland
|P. Daly/ N. Mulholland/ I. McClure/ N. Booth
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|3
|5
|5
|7
|9
|11
|11
|11
|11
|11
|Team
|Name
|End
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|Final
|Australia
|W. Ruediger/ B. Wilkie/ N. Rice/ M. Flapper
|3
|3
|3
|4
|7
|7
|11
|11
|15
|15
|15
|15
|15
|17
|19
|19
|Wales
|P. Taylor/ M. Harding/ J. Tomlinson/ M. Wyatt
|0
|1
|2
|2
|2
|4
|4
|6
|6
|8
|10
|11
|14
|14
|14
|14
|Team
|Name
|End
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|Final
|Scotland
|D. Peacock/ N.Speirs/ P. Foster/ A. Marshall
|1
|3
|3
|3
|3
|6
|7
|9
|11
|11
|11
|13
|13
|15
|15
|South Africa
|P. Neluonde/ P. Breitenbach/ J. Evans/ G. Baker
|0
|0
|2
|3
|4
|4
|4
|4
|4
|5
|6
|6
|7
|7
|7
|Team
|Name
|End
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|10
|11
|12
|Final
|India
|K.K. Sharma/ C.K. Singh/ S. Malhotra/ K. Dinesh
|1
|6
|8
|13
|14
|14
|21
|23
|25
|25
|26
|26
|26
|Norfolk sland
|P. Walkinshaw/ P. Jones/ T. Sheridan/ B. Wilson
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|2
|4
|4
Selected Results
|Section C
|Northern Ireland
|11-10
|Zambia
|England
|22-11
|Cook Islands
|England
|14-12
|Jersey
|Northern Ireland
|21-4
|Cook Islands
|Jersey
|13-14
|Zambia
|England
|19-9
|Zambia
|Northern Ireland
|12-14
|Jersey
|Jersey
|12-18
|Cook Islands
|Northern Ireland
|12-12
|England
|Section D
|Scotland
|22-9
|Niue
|Fiji
|17-7
|Kenya
|Scotland
|16-10
|Kenya
|Wales
|13-7
|Fiji
|Wales
|21-7
|Kenya
|Scotland
|17-15
|Fiji
|Wales
|32-10
|Niue
|Scotland
|12-9
|Wales
