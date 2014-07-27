Bowls Men's fours results

Gold Medal

TeamNameEnd
123456789101112131415Final
ScotlandD. Peacock/ N.Speirs/ P. Foster/ A. Marshall11445679101114141616X16
EnglandJ. McGuinness/ A. Knapper/ A. Stuart/ J. Chestney01155555555778X8

Bronze

TeamNameEnd
123456789101112131415Final
AustraliaW. Ruediger/ B. Wilkie/ N. Rice/ M. Flapper002255559991112131515
IndiaK.K. Sharma/ C.K. Singh/ S. Malhotra/ K. Dinesh24466910111113141414141414

Semi-finals

TeamNameEnd
123456789101112131415Final
IndiaK.K. Sharma/ C.K. Singh/ S. Malhotra/ K. Dinesh0255666789999121212
EnglandJ. McGuinness/ A. Knapper/ A. Stuart/ J. Chestney333446777791213131414
TeamNameEnd
123456789101112131415Final
AustraliaW. Ruediger/ B. Wilkie/ N. Rice/ M. Flapper111123445556681010
ScotlandD. Peacock/ N.Speirs/ P. Foster/ A. Marshall01377779912141415151515

Quarter-finals

TeamNameEnd
123456789101112131415Final
EnglandJ. McGuinness/ A. Knapper/ A. Stuart/ J. Chestney03467888999916171818
Northern IrelandP. Daly/ N. Mulholland/ I. McClure/ N. Booth11111355791111111111
TeamNameEnd
123456789101112131415Final
AustraliaW. Ruediger/ B. Wilkie/ N. Rice/ M. Flapper33347711111515151515171919
WalesP. Taylor/ M. Harding/ J. Tomlinson/ M. Wyatt0122244668101114141414
TeamNameEnd
1234567891011121314Final
ScotlandD. Peacock/ N.Speirs/ P. Foster/ A. Marshall1333367911111113131515
South AfricaP. Neluonde/ P. Breitenbach/ J. Evans/ G. Baker002344444566777
TeamNameEnd
123456789101112Final
IndiaK.K. Sharma/ C.K. Singh/ S. Malhotra/ K. Dinesh16813141421232525262626
Norfolk slandP. Walkinshaw/ P. Jones/ T. Sheridan/ B. Wilson0000011112244

Selected Results

Section C
Northern Ireland11-10Zambia
England22-11Cook Islands
England14-12Jersey
Northern Ireland21-4Cook Islands
Jersey13-14Zambia
England19-9Zambia
Northern Ireland12-14Jersey
Jersey12-18Cook Islands
Northern Ireland 12-12England
Section D
Scotland22-9Niue
Fiji 17-7Kenya
Scotland16-10Kenya
Wales13-7Fiji
Wales21-7Kenya
Scotland17-15Fiji
Wales32-10Niue
Scotland12-9Wales

Click here for full results from the official Glasgow 2014 page.

