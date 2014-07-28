Glasgow 2014 day five: Carlin gold the pick of four Welsh medals

Glasgow 2014 Commonwealth Games Dates: 23 July - 3 August. Coverage: Live on BBC TV, HD, BBC Radio 5 live, Red Button, Connected TVs, online, tablets and mobiles

Swimmer Jazz Carlin crowned a terrific Monday for Wales in Glasgow 2014 when she took gold in the 800m freestyle.

She is the first Welsh woman to win Commonwealth Games gold in the pool for 40 years.

In all there were four medals for Team Wales on day five of the Games.

Aled Sion Davies won silver in the F42/F44 discus and there were bronze medals for the bowls triples team of Marc Wyatt, Jonathan Tomlinson and Paul Taylor and Rhys Jones in the 100m T37.

Team Wales have now won 22 medals at Glasgow 2014, just five short of their target of 27.

Carlin's medal was the first gold won by a Welsh woman since Pat Beavan's victory in the 200m breaststroke in 1974 at Christchurch, New Zealand.

And it was the fourth swimming medal of Glasgow 2014 for the Welsh, after silver for Georgia Davies, 23, in the 100m backstroke and bronze for both Calum Jarvis, 22, in the 200m freestyle and Jack Thomas, 19, in the Para-sport 200m freestyle.

Carlin's win, in a Commonwealth Games record of eight minutes 18.11 seconds, means the Swansea-based swimmer now has a complete set of Commonwealth Games medals, having claimed a silver and bronze in Delhi in 2010.

Earlier in the day, Davies' medal brought Wales' haul to 20, surpassing the 19 won in Delhi.

But it was not all plain sailing in the pool.

There was disappointment for the Welsh pair of Jemma Lowe and Alys Thomas in the 200m butterfly final.

Thomas finished fourth, one place ahead of Lowe.

Wales, who have targeted six medals in swimming, have further hopes in the pool on Tuesday evening.

Georgia Davies is the fastest qualifier for the 50m backstroke final after setting a new Commonwealth record of 27.51 seconds in her semi-final.

And Daniel Jervis posted a new personal best to qualify for Tuesday evening's 1500m freestyle final.

In athletics, Tracey Hinton and guide Steffan Hughes finished outside the medals in the women's 100m T12 final.

In the men's decathlon Curtis Mathews is sixth overall after three events. Ben Gregory is 10th while David Guest, who won his 100m heat, is 11th.

Carys Parry finished fifth in the women's hammer final.

In boxing, light-flyweight Ashley Williams defeated Juliano Maquina of Mozambique to secure a place in the quarter-finals while bantamweight Sean McGoldrick, a gold medal winner four years, edged out Jackson Woods of Australia on a split decision.

Williams faces Malaysian Muhamad Fuad Mohd Redzuan in the quarter final while McGoldrick was relieved to get through to face Ayabonga Sonjica of South Africa.

"It was a really tough fight and I'm just really relieved to get it out of the way," said McGoldrick.

"I started a bit sluggish and I had to really dig deep to show what I'm made of.

"It doesn't matter how much you win by as long as you win - he was an experienced opponent who'd been to the Olympics."

The Welsh men's hockey team lost 4-3 against Scotland after leading 3-1 at half time. Richard Gay scored a hat-trick but Wales remain bottom of their group.

The Welsh women also played Scotland, and suffered the same fate as the men going down to a 2-0 defeat.

Meanwhile Wales' netball team, who won their first game against Trinidad & Tobago beat Barbados 47-35 to keep their hopes just about alive in Pool B.

And after the eight-medal haul in the rhythmic gymnastics, Wales' women are in the bronze medal position after the first day's competition in the artistic gymnastics team event.