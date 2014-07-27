Glasgow 2014: Day five Scottish interest at-a-glance

Bronze medallist Erraid Davies is Scotland's youngest ever athlete at a Commonwealth Games

Day five is upon us and what better way to banish the Monday blues than to watch Team Scotland try to add to their already impressive medal tally?

Libby Clegg could well be hearing the Hampden roar when she goes for gold in the para-sport T12 100m.

And sticking with athletics, the home crowd will get a first look at rising star Laura Muir in the 1500m heats.

The guys and girls with guns are also in with a shot of podium spots and Ross Murdoch could add to his two medals in the pool.

There's already been drama at the lawn bowls and more can be expected when home favourites Alex Marshall and Paul Foster battle Malaysia in the men's pairs gold medal match.

Possible gold medals for Scotland: Lawn Bowls (men's doubles), Swimming (50m breaststroke), Shooting (50m Prone A), Athletics (100m T12), Athletics (Hammer Throw) Rachel Hunter.

Day in a sentence

There are Scottish hopes on the track on Monday and Ross Murdoch and Hannah Miley are both chasing a hat-trick of medals in the pool.

Highlights involving home favourites

08:30 BST - Shooting

The second day of the Queen's Prize Individual sees Scottish bronze medal winning pair Ian Shaw and Angus McLeod in action.

It wasn't a promising first day for either, with Shaw lying in 13th position (102.13 points for the day) and McLeod in 16th (102.09), but they will both be hoping to bounce back on a day that consists of 10 scoring shots 300, 500 and 600 yards.

Quadruple Commonwealth medallist Jon Hammond goes in the 50m men's prone event, alongside countryman Neil Stirton.

Shona Marshall is involved in the women's trap, Alan Richie and Alan Goodall compete in the 50m pistol, and Jennifer McIntosh and Sarah Henderson battle it out in the 50m rifle prone.

08:45 BST - Lawn Bowls

One of Sunday's top moments came at the Lawn Bowls as Alex 'Tattie' Marshall and Paul Foster roared back against England to seal a spot in Monday's final against Malaysia.

It took two spectacular throws to clinch the win, and spark an exuberant celebration from Marshall. Who knows how Tattie will top that if he gets the gold in the final at 12:45.

Scotland also face Malaysia in the Open Triples B6/B7/b8 round one match, the host nation takes on Samoa in round one of the women's pairs and in the women's triples, Papua New Guinea provide the opposition.

10:33 - Swimming

Scotland's swimmer continued to work their medal magic at Tollcross on Sunday as the men's 4x200m freestyle relay team took silver, Hannah Miley bagged a bronze in the 200m individual medley.

Thirteen year old Erraid Davies became one of the stories of the Games so far when Scotland's youngest ever Commonwealth athlete claimed bronze in the para-sport SB9 100m breaststroke.

Miley goes again on Monday, this time in the 800m Freestyle, alongside fellow Scot Camilla Hattersley.

Craig McNally will compete in the men's 200m backstroke, Kathleen Dawson races in the women's 50m backstroke, and Martin Cremin, Craig Hamilton and Stephen Milne will be competing in the men's 1500m Freestyle.

Ross Murdoch will try for a third Games medal in the 50m breaststroke and is joined in the final by countrymen Mark Tully and Joseph Welstead.

10:35 BST - Athletics

Libby Clegg is one of the world's top para-sport sprinters, having won Paralympic silver medals at London 2012 and Beijing 2008. She is the first Scot on the track in the para-sport 100m T12 heats, with the final at 20:00.

Glasgow University student Laura Muir is also in action in the 1500m, looking to cement her growing reputation. The 21-year-old recently set a new Scottish record in the 1500m of 4:00.07 seconds, beating Yvonne Murray's mark from 1987.

Day two of the athletics also sees Jason MacLean and Lewis Clow compete in the Men's para-sport 100m T12.

Keep your eye one

The Artistic Gymnastics gets under way with the likes of Adam Cox, Daniel Keatings and Dan Purvis taking to the mats in the Team Final and individual qualifications.

Scotland's men face Wales in hockey and the two home nations also meet in the women's event.

The boxing also continues and Joe Ham, Aqeel Ahmed and Kieran Smith carry home hopes into the ring.

