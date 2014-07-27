Glasgow 2014: Laura Trott wins cycling gold for England

England's Laura Trott won gold in the women's points race at the Commonwealth Games despite being laid low with a kidney infection.

Trott and Wales' Elinor Barker were tied on 37 points but double Olympic champion Trott was awarded the gold as she placed higher in the final sprint.

Scotland's Katie Archibald claimed bronze, her first medal of the Games.

England's Jess Varnish won her second medal in Glasgow, a bronze in the women's sprint.

Australia's Stephanie Morton beat compatriot Anna Meares to win gold.

Trott, 22, has been suffering with a kidney infection and had until now endured a disappointing Games, failing to qualify for the individual pursuit before finishing 11th in the 10km scratch race.

"I can't believe it," she told BBC Radio 5 live. "I felt so bad at times in that race. I'm not even 100%, I've not eaten properly for the last two days and I've been living off porridge. I'm not really a porridge fan.

"It's right up there with the Olympics for me after the disappointment of the last two days. To pull it off at the end was great."

Varnish won a second medal in Glasgow, having also won bronze in Thursday's 500m time-trial

Varnish comfortably beat Malaysia's Fatehah Mustapa in a deciding second race, having been awarded the first when commissaires relegated Mustapa for unfairly holding her line on the final straight.

"It was so obvious, she just elbowed me," said Varnish, 23, who added a second medal to the bronze she won in Thursday's 500m time trial.

"I am quite sure I would have come around her anyway but I am glad to have got the medal."

New Zealand's Shane Archbold won gold in the men's 20km scratch race, with Glenn O'Shea of Australia in second and Canada's Remi Pelletier in third.

The Isle of Man had two riders in the top five, with Mark Christian fourth and Joseph Kelly fifth.

Sophie Thornhill and Helen Scott won their second Commonwealth gold in the Para-sport 1,000m tandem time trial for blind and visually impaired athletes.

It was the English pair's second gold of the Games following their earlier victory in the tandem sprint.

The English pair beat Scotland's Aileen McGlynn and Louise Haston into silver for the second time following their earlier victory in the tandem sprint event, while Australia's Brandie O'Connor and Breanna Hargrave won bronze.

Meanwhile, in the men's keirin, three-time Olympic gold medallist Jason Kenny was eliminated in the repechage by fellow Englishman Matthew Crampton.

That event was later won by Australia's Matthew Glaetzer, who finished ahead of New Zealand's Sam Webster and Malaysia's Azizulhasni Awang.