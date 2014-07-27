Glasgow 2014: Four NI boxers one win away from medals

Delhi silver medallist Steven Ward [right] was beaten by England's Warren Baister in Sunday's heavyweight bout

Four Northern Ireland boxers are one win away from guaranteeing medals at the Commonwealth Games after winning last-16 bouts on Sunday.

Flyweight Ruairi Dalton, lightweight Joe Fitzpatrick, light-welter Sean Duffy and light-heavyweight Sean McGlinchy earned quarter-final places.

However, Delhi silver medallist Steven Ward was beaten in the heavyweight division by England's Warren Baister.

The Englishman earned a split decision win after a close contest.

Ward, 24, won the first round 10-9 on all three cards but was then caught by a big left in round two by Baister.

Baister won that round and then took the final round unanimously.

Dalton progressed to the flyweight quarter-finals with a unanimous win over Tanzania's Paul Mwanjwango while lightweight Fitzpatrick also overcame African opposition as he earned a split decision over Lesotho's Ohobosheane Mohlerepe.

Light-welterweight Duffy edged out Tanzania's Fabiana Pius in another close contest while the evening ended on a high for the Northern Ireland team as light-heavyweight McGlinchy earned a split decision over Jamaica's Cheavan Clarke.

Dalton will face Australia's Andrew Moloney on Tuesday with Duffy taking on Malaysia's Akyazlan Khir Azmi in his quarter-final on the same day.

Both Fitzpatrick and McGlinchy will face Kenyan opposition with the lightweight taking on Kenya's Okongo Nicholas Okoth and the light-heavyweight up against Ajowi Elly Ochola in his last-eight bout.

Olympic medallist Paddy Barnes and Michael Conlan will be among five Northern Ireland boxers involved in last-16 contests on Monday.

Barnes and Conlan will be involved in the evening session along with Michaela Walsh while Connor Coyle and Steven Donnelly will both fight in the afternoon.