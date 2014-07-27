Glasgow 2014: Martyn Irvine only 14th in specialist scratch event

Martyn Irvine lost contact with the leaders in the closing stages of Sunday's scratch race

Martyn Irvine's hopes of repeating his World Championship scratch race gold from last year with another triumph in the event at the Commonwealth Games were dashed as he was 14th in Glasgow.

The Northern Ireland hopeful was in an early breakaway that gained a lap on the peloton before being reeled in.

Irvine, 29, was then dropped by the leaders in the closing stages as he finished two laps behind.

The Newtownards won scratch race silver at this year's World Championships.

Irvine, who had safely qualified for the evening final earlier on Sunday, refused to make any excuses for what he described as a "horrible performance".

"There was nothing good about it, I can't lie. I feel bad, I feel like I let the team down," said Irvine, who carried the Northern Ireland flag at the Games opening ceremony on Wednesday evening.

The county Down man became the first Irishman to win a World Track Championship gold in medal in 117 years when he won the scratch race in Belarus.

Irvine also won a silver medal in the individual pursuit at the Minsk championships and won a further scratch race silver at this year's World Championships in Colombia.

David Calvert is in third place after the opening stage of the individual full bore shooting event

Sunday saw the completion of the track cycling events in Glasgow although Irvine plans to compete i the road race on Thursday.

Meanwhile, another Northern Ireland hopeful Lydia Boylan finished 16th in the women's points race which was won by England's Laura Trott.

In the shooting events, David Calvert made a good start to his bid for a ninth Commonwealth Games medal as he lay in third place after the opening stage of the full bore singles event.

Calvert, 63, is one point behind Australian leader Geoff Grenfell on a a bunched leader-board with Northern Ireland's other hopeful Jack Alexander in 10th place, only one point adrift of his team-mate.

The Belfast-born Calvert has accumulated four gold and four bronze medals at previous Commonwealth Games.

Calvert and Alexander will continue their full bore individual campaigns on Monday with several other members of the Northern Ireland shooting team also in action.

David Beattie and David Henning will compete in men's trap qualification with Kirsty Barr also attempting to progress to the women's trap final, which takes place later in the day.

Gary Duff and Sam Kelly will hope to secure qualification for the afternoon 50m men's prone rifle final while Claudia McClung and Louise Aiken will be in action in the 50m women's prone rifle event.

Northern Ireland's netball team suffered their third straight defeat of the Games as they were hammered 78-29 by the world's second-ranked team New Zealand.

The Northern Irish women need to beat St Lucia on Monday to hopes alive of achieving their tournament aim of a top-eight finish.