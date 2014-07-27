Glasgow 2014: McGlynn and Haston take silver for Scotland

Louise Haston and Aileen McGlynn have now picked up two silver medals at Glasgow 2014

Aileen McGlynn and Louise Haston claimed their second Commonwealth silver medal in the para-sport 1,000m tandem time-trial for blind and visually impaired athletes.

England's Sophie Thornhill and Helen Scott won gold in a new Games record of one minute 8.177 seconds.

Australia's Brandie O'Connor and Breanna Hargrave won bronze.

McGlynn and Haston were also pipped to gold in the tandem sprint by Thornhill and Scott.