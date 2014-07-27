Glasgow 2014: Katie Archibald earns bronze in 25km points race

Bronze medal-winner Katie Archibald says the riders were "gradually trying to kill each other" in the 25km points race.

England's Laura Trott took gold with Elinor Barker of Wales securing silver at the Sir Chris Hoy Velodrome.

"It became obvious that we are quite competitive," Archibald told BBC Scotland afterwards.

"And when you put us in front of a home crowd it just amplifies that, the elbows come out."

Archibald said winning a medal "really meant a lot," especially in front of a passionate home support.

"It was a really great race," she added. "I couldn't see my mum and dad but everyone was just so supportive. It's a good thing when the whole crowd is behind you."