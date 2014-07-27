Glasgow 2014: Scotland secure silver in men's 4x200m relay

Scotland's silver medallists in the 4x200m freestyle relay

Scotland secured a silver medal in the men's 4x200m freestyle relay to continue their impressive display in the pool at Glasgow 2014.

Australia won in a Games record time of seven minutes 07.38 seconds, with South Africa taking the bronze.

Stephen Milne, Duncan Scott, Robbie Renwick and Dan Wallace made up the Scotland team.

In claiming silver the quartet set a new Scottish record of 7:09.18.

Robbie Renwick, who swam the last leg, said: "It's been a tough few days so to get a silver medal with these guys is fantastic."

Wallace, the 400m individual medley gold medal winner, led the team off.

"It was an amazing race," said the 21-year-old. "I had a day off yesterday and couldn't wait to get back in the pool for Scotland.

"It was such a closely contended race and to pick up a silver medal is great."

Cameron McEvoy, David McKeon, Ned McKendry and Thomas Fraser-Holmes made up the Australian team and Devon Brown, Chad le Clos, Sebastien Rousseau and Dylan Bosch took the bronze for South Africa.