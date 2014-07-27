Glasgow 2014: Erraid Davies, 13, earns bronze medal in pool

Scotland's 13-year-old swimmer Erraid Davies has won bronze in the SB9 100m breaststroke final.

The Shetlander is Scotland's youngest ever competitor and the youngest competing in this Commonwealth Games.

Davies was way back in the first 50m but powered back in the second 50 to take the medal.

Sophie Pascoe of New Zealand stormed to victory in one minute, 19.36 seconds with Madeleine Scott of Australia taking silver.

"I'm really happy," said the teenager. "It's another PB and I could really hear the crowd in the last 25m. Mum and Dad are here to watch and I'm not sure what we'll do to celebrate later."

Her mother Joyce told BBC Radio 5 live: "Apparently she was going to get some cake and some Irn Bru to celebrate.

"We never promised her anything for doing well in the Commonwealth Games, no rise in pocket money or anything like that!"