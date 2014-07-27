Glasgow 2014: Isle of Man cyclists miss out on second medal

Peter Kennaugh (left) won silver in the points race on Saturday and finished well down the field in Sunday's scratch race

The Isle of Man narrowly missed out on a second cycling medal on day four of the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow.

Mark Christian came fourth in the men's 20km scratch race, with compatriot Joe Kelly finishing fifth.

British road race champion Peter Kennaugh, who won silver in the points race on Saturday to claim the island's first medal of the Games, was 13th.

New Zealand's Shane Archbold won gold ahead of Australia's Glenn O'Shea and Remi Pelletier of Canada.

Shooter Tim Kneale won a bronze medal in Delhi four years ago

Elsewhere, shooters Jake Keeling finished ninth (124pts) and world record holder Tim Kneale 11th (120pts) in the men's double trap.

Kneale said: "Things didn't go quite as planned today but tomorrow is another day."

Meanwhile, there were more Manx records broken in the pool by Grant Halsall, Laura Kinley and the men's 4x200m freestyle relay team.

Halsall finished 13th after his 100m butterfly semi-final on Sunday evening, with Kinley 16th after her 100m breaststroke semi-final.

Isle of Man swimming coach Lee Holland said: "They have made the entire Isle of Man proud."

Media playback is not supported on this device Pryke proud to overcome injury

Earlier, the men's relay team dismantled the island record by 16 seconds.

In the morning session, 14-year-old Niamh Robinson broke the island's junior record in the 200m individual medley (2.23.75) and Guy Davies claimed his third island record of the week by almost a full second in the men's 50m breaststroke (30.28 seconds).

Manx boxer Krystian Borucki was beaten by Nigeria's Efetobor Apochi in the heavyweight class and athlete Harriet Pryke finished sixth in her 400m heat in a time of 56.15 seconds.

Pryke, who recovered from an Achilles injury to compete, said: "The fact I'm here at all today is a big thing.

"It was very doubtful I'd be here in any kind of shape, so I'm just pleased I managed to get out here."