Scotland's 13-year-old swimmer Erraid Davies wins bronze in the SB9 100m breaststroke final in a time of one minute, 21.68 seconds on day four of the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow.

"I'm really happy," said the teenager afterwards. "It's another PB and I could really hear the crowd in the last 25 metres."

Davies is Scotland's youngest ever competitor and the youngest athlete competing at the Glasgow Commonwealth Games.

Available to UK users only.