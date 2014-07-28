BBC Sport - Glasgow 2014: 13-year-old Erraid Davies wins swimming bronze

Swimmer wins bronze at just 13 years old

Scotland's 13-year-old swimmer Erraid Davies wins bronze in the SB9 100m breaststroke final in a time of one minute, 21.68 seconds on day four of the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow.

"I'm really happy," said the teenager afterwards. "It's another PB and I could really hear the crowd in the last 25 metres."

Davies is Scotland's youngest ever competitor and the youngest athlete competing at the Glasgow Commonwealth Games.

