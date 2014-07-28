BBC Sport - Lawn bowls revamp makes sport appealing to youngsters

Bowls - not just a sport for the old

With lawn bowls not part of the Olympic programme, the Commonwealth Games represents the pinnacle of the sport.

Although traditionally viewed as a sport for middle-aged and elderly participants, lawn bowls has undergone something of a revamp in recent years.

BBC Sport's Nick Hope meets some of the home nation Commonwealth bowls players who reveal the progress being made, but also the challenges that lie ahead.

Top Stories