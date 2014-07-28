BBC Sport - Lawn bowls revamp makes sport appealing to youngsters
Bowls - not just a sport for the old
With lawn bowls not part of the Olympic programme, the Commonwealth Games represents the pinnacle of the sport.
Although traditionally viewed as a sport for middle-aged and elderly participants, lawn bowls has undergone something of a revamp in recent years.
BBC Sport's Nick Hope meets some of the home nation Commonwealth bowls players who reveal the progress being made, but also the challenges that lie ahead.