Bowls: Women's pairs results

Gold medal

TeamNameEnd
123456789101112131415161718Final
South AfricaTracy-Lee Botha/ Colleen Piketh045777781011111111111414161720
EnglandJamie-Lea Winch/ Natalie Melmore11115610101010111214161617171717

Bronze medal

TeamNameEnd
123456789101112131415161718Final
JerseyKatie Nixon/ Lindsey Greenchan3344556799101010121313141414
Northern IrelandMandy Cunningham/ Barbara Cameron022335555991012121214141515

Semi-finals

TeamNameEnd
1234567891011121314151617Final
JerseyKatie Nixon/ Lindsey Greenchan112233334455679999
South AfricaTracy-Lee Botha/ Colleen Piketh011448111212141417171717182020
TeamNameEnd
123456789101112131415161718Final
Northern IrelandMandy Cunningham/ Barbara Cameron111125555668881213131414
EnglandJamie-Lea Winch/ Natalie Melmore01355569910111113151515191919

Quarter-finals

TeamNameEnd
1234567891011121314151617Final
Norfolk IslandCarmen Anderson/ Essie Sanchez1113334555666610101212
EnglandJamie-Lea Winch/ Natalie Melmore0266788810111112131414161617
TeamNameEnd
1234567891011121314151617Final
AustraliaCarla Odgers/ Scott Tash0123456779910101111111111
JerseyKatie Nixon/ Lindsey Greechan4444444466778811131516
TeamNameEnd
1234567891011121314151617Final
New ZealandVal Smith/ Jo Edwards0223678888810101010101010
Northern IrelandMandy Cunningham/ Barbara Cameron112222234566789101314
TeamNameEnd
1234567891011121314151617Final
WalesCaroline Taylor/ Anwen Butten055555578889121212131515
South AfricaTracy-Lee Botha/ Colleen Piketh3346810111111141515151718181820

Selected matches

Section A

CountryScoreCountry
Northern Ireland24 - 12Malaysia
Northern Ireland18 - 18Niue
Australia21 - 15Northern Ireland
Northern Ireland 19-13Papua New Guinea

Section B

CountryScoreCountry
Jersey12 - 14India
Jersey17 - 15Fiji
Jersey16 - 13Kenya
New Zealand18-13Jersey

Section C

CountryScoreCountry
Scotland25 - 9Samoa
Scotland 21 - 21Zambia
Scotland14 - 13Norfolk Island
Scotland14-16South Africa

Section D

CountryScoreCountry
England15 - 13Cook Islands
Wales19 - 10Canada
England14 - 13Canada
Wales14 - 13Cook Islands
England15-15Wales

Tables

RankTeamPlayedWonDrawnLostShots forShots AgainstShot DifferencePoints
1Australia440084503412
2Northern Ireland42117666107
3Malaysia42027260126
4Papua New Guinea41035765-83
5Niue40134896-481
RankTeamPlayedWonDrawnLostShots forShots AgainstShot DifferencePoints
1New Zealand440079473212
2Jersey42025860-26
3India42025563-86
4Fiji41035462-83
5Kenya41035872-143
RankPlayedWonDrawnLostShots forShots AgainstShot DifferencePoints
1Norfolk Island43017852269
2Sout Africa4301726669
3Scotland42117459157
4Zambia 4112777344
5Samoa40044697-510
RankPlayedWonDrawnLostShots forShots AgainstShot DifferencePoints
1Wales32104838107
2England3210443137
3Canada31024838103
4Cook Island30033154-230

