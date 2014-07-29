Bowls: Women's pairs results

Gold medal
|Team
|Name
|End
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|Final
|South Africa
|Tracy-Lee Botha/ Colleen Piketh
|0
|4
|5
|7
|7
|7
|7
|8
|10
|11
|11
|11
|11
|11
|14
|14
|16
|17
|20
|England
|Jamie-Lea Winch/ Natalie Melmore
|1
|1
|1
|1
|5
|6
|10
|10
|10
|10
|11
|12
|14
|16
|16
|17
|17
|17
|17
Bronze medal
|Team
|Name
|End
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|Final
|Jersey
|Katie Nixon/ Lindsey Greenchan
|3
|3
|4
|4
|5
|5
|6
|7
|9
|9
|10
|10
|10
|12
|13
|13
|14
|14
|14
|Northern Ireland
|Mandy Cunningham/ Barbara Cameron
|0
|2
|2
|3
|3
|5
|5
|5
|5
|9
|9
|10
|12
|12
|12
|14
|14
|15
|15
Semi-finals
|Team
|Name
|End
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|Final
|Jersey
|Katie Nixon/ Lindsey Greenchan
|1
|1
|2
|2
|3
|3
|3
|3
|4
|4
|5
|5
|6
|7
|9
|9
|9
|9
|South Africa
|Tracy-Lee Botha/ Colleen Piketh
|0
|1
|1
|4
|4
|8
|11
|12
|12
|14
|14
|17
|17
|17
|17
|18
|20
|20
|Team
|Name
|End
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|Final
|Northern Ireland
|Mandy Cunningham/ Barbara Cameron
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|5
|5
|5
|5
|6
|6
|8
|8
|8
|12
|13
|13
|14
|14
|England
|Jamie-Lea Winch/ Natalie Melmore
|0
|1
|3
|5
|5
|5
|6
|9
|9
|10
|11
|11
|13
|15
|15
|15
|19
|19
|19
Quarter-finals
|Team
|Name
|End
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|Final
|Norfolk Island
|Carmen Anderson/ Essie Sanchez
|1
|1
|1
|3
|3
|3
|4
|5
|5
|5
|6
|6
|6
|6
|10
|10
|12
|12
|England
|Jamie-Lea Winch/ Natalie Melmore
|0
|2
|6
|6
|7
|8
|8
|8
|10
|11
|11
|12
|13
|14
|14
|16
|16
|17
|Team
|Name
|End
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|Final
|Australia
|Carla Odgers/ Scott Tash
|0
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|7
|9
|9
|10
|10
|11
|11
|11
|11
|11
|Jersey
|Katie Nixon/ Lindsey Greechan
|4
|4
|4
|4
|4
|4
|4
|4
|6
|6
|7
|7
|8
|8
|11
|13
|15
|16
|Team
|Name
|End
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|Final
|New Zealand
|Val Smith/ Jo Edwards
|0
|2
|2
|3
|6
|7
|8
|8
|8
|8
|8
|10
|10
|10
|10
|10
|10
|10
|Northern Ireland
|Mandy Cunningham/ Barbara Cameron
|1
|1
|2
|2
|2
|2
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|6
|7
|8
|9
|10
|13
|14
|Team
|Name
|End
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|Final
|Wales
|Caroline Taylor/ Anwen Butten
|0
|5
|5
|5
|5
|5
|5
|7
|8
|8
|8
|9
|12
|12
|12
|13
|15
|15
|South Africa
|Tracy-Lee Botha/ Colleen Piketh
|3
|3
|4
|6
|8
|10
|11
|11
|11
|14
|15
|15
|15
|17
|18
|18
|18
|20
Selected matches
Section A
|Country
|Score
|Country
|Northern Ireland
|24 - 12
|Malaysia
|Northern Ireland
|18 - 18
|Niue
|Australia
|21 - 15
|Northern Ireland
|Northern Ireland
|19-13
|Papua New Guinea
Section B
|Country
|Score
|Country
|Jersey
|12 - 14
|India
|Jersey
|17 - 15
|Fiji
|Jersey
|16 - 13
|Kenya
|New Zealand
|18-13
|Jersey
Section C
|Country
|Score
|Country
|Scotland
|25 - 9
|Samoa
|Scotland
|21 - 21
|Zambia
|Scotland
|14 - 13
|Norfolk Island
|Scotland
|14-16
|South Africa
Section D
|Country
|Score
|Country
|England
|15 - 13
|Cook Islands
|Wales
|19 - 10
|Canada
|England
|14 - 13
|Canada
|Wales
|14 - 13
|Cook Islands
|England
|15-15
|Wales
Tables
|Rank
|Team
|Played
|Won
|Drawn
|Lost
|Shots for
|Shots Against
|Shot Difference
|Points
|1
|Australia
|4
|4
|0
|0
|84
|50
|34
|12
|2
|Northern Ireland
|4
|2
|1
|1
|76
|66
|10
|7
|3
|Malaysia
|4
|2
|0
|2
|72
|60
|12
|6
|4
|Papua New Guinea
|4
|1
|0
|3
|57
|65
|-8
|3
|5
|Niue
|4
|0
|1
|3
|48
|96
|-48
|1
|Rank
|Team
|Played
|Won
|Drawn
|Lost
|Shots for
|Shots Against
|Shot Difference
|Points
|1
|New Zealand
|4
|4
|0
|0
|79
|47
|32
|12
|2
|Jersey
|4
|2
|0
|2
|58
|60
|-2
|6
|3
|India
|4
|2
|0
|2
|55
|63
|-8
|6
|4
|Fiji
|4
|1
|0
|3
|54
|62
|-8
|3
|5
|Kenya
|4
|1
|0
|3
|58
|72
|-14
|3
|Rank
|Played
|Won
|Drawn
|Lost
|Shots for
|Shots Against
|Shot Difference
|Points
|1
|Norfolk Island
|4
|3
|0
|1
|78
|52
|26
|9
|2
|Sout Africa
|4
|3
|0
|1
|72
|66
|6
|9
|3
|Scotland
|4
|2
|1
|1
|74
|59
|15
|7
|4
|Zambia
|4
|1
|1
|2
|77
|73
|4
|4
|5
|Samoa
|4
|0
|0
|4
|46
|97
|-51
|0
|Rank
|Played
|Won
|Drawn
|Lost
|Shots for
|Shots Against
|Shot Difference
|Points
|1
|Wales
|3
|2
|1
|0
|48
|38
|10
|7
|2
|England
|3
|2
|1
|0
|44
|31
|3
|7
|3
|Canada
|3
|1
|0
|2
|48
|38
|10
|3
|4
|Cook Island
|3
|0
|0
|3
|31
|54
|-23
|0
Click here for full results from the official Glasgow 2014 page.