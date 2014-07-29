Bowls: Women's pairs results

From the section

Gold medal

Team Name End 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 Final South Africa Tracy-Lee Botha/ Colleen Piketh 0 4 5 7 7 7 7 8 10 11 11 11 11 11 14 14 16 17 20 England Jamie-Lea Winch/ Natalie Melmore 1 1 1 1 5 6 10 10 10 10 11 12 14 16 16 17 17 17 17

Bronze medal

Team Name End 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 Final Jersey Katie Nixon/ Lindsey Greenchan 3 3 4 4 5 5 6 7 9 9 10 10 10 12 13 13 14 14 14 Northern Ireland Mandy Cunningham/ Barbara Cameron 0 2 2 3 3 5 5 5 5 9 9 10 12 12 12 14 14 15 15

Semi-finals

Team Name End 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 Final Jersey Katie Nixon/ Lindsey Greenchan 1 1 2 2 3 3 3 3 4 4 5 5 6 7 9 9 9 9 South Africa Tracy-Lee Botha/ Colleen Piketh 0 1 1 4 4 8 11 12 12 14 14 17 17 17 17 18 20 20

Team Name End 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 Final Northern Ireland Mandy Cunningham/ Barbara Cameron 1 1 1 1 2 5 5 5 5 6 6 8 8 8 12 13 13 14 14 England Jamie-Lea Winch/ Natalie Melmore 0 1 3 5 5 5 6 9 9 10 11 11 13 15 15 15 19 19 19

Quarter-finals

Team Name End 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 Final Norfolk Island Carmen Anderson/ Essie Sanchez 1 1 1 3 3 3 4 5 5 5 6 6 6 6 10 10 12 12 England Jamie-Lea Winch/ Natalie Melmore 0 2 6 6 7 8 8 8 10 11 11 12 13 14 14 16 16 17

Team Name End 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 Final Australia Carla Odgers/ Scott Tash 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 7 9 9 10 10 11 11 11 11 11 Jersey Katie Nixon/ Lindsey Greechan 4 4 4 4 4 4 4 4 6 6 7 7 8 8 11 13 15 16

Team Name End 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 Final New Zealand Val Smith/ Jo Edwards 0 2 2 3 6 7 8 8 8 8 8 10 10 10 10 10 10 10 Northern Ireland Mandy Cunningham/ Barbara Cameron 1 1 2 2 2 2 2 3 4 5 6 6 7 8 9 10 13 14

Team Name End 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 Final Wales Caroline Taylor/ Anwen Butten 0 5 5 5 5 5 5 7 8 8 8 9 12 12 12 13 15 15 South Africa Tracy-Lee Botha/ Colleen Piketh 3 3 4 6 8 10 11 11 11 14 15 15 15 17 18 18 18 20

Selected matches

Section A

Country Score Country Northern Ireland 24 - 12 Malaysia Northern Ireland 18 - 18 Niue Australia 21 - 15 Northern Ireland Northern Ireland 19-13 Papua New Guinea

Section B

Country Score Country Jersey 12 - 14 India Jersey 17 - 15 Fiji Jersey 16 - 13 Kenya New Zealand 18-13 Jersey

Section C

Country Score Country Scotland 25 - 9 Samoa Scotland 21 - 21 Zambia Scotland 14 - 13 Norfolk Island Scotland 14-16 South Africa

Section D

Country Score Country England 15 - 13 Cook Islands Wales 19 - 10 Canada England 14 - 13 Canada Wales 14 - 13 Cook Islands England 15-15 Wales

Tables

Rank Team Played Won Drawn Lost Shots for Shots Against Shot Difference Points 1 Australia 4 4 0 0 84 50 34 12 2 Northern Ireland 4 2 1 1 76 66 10 7 3 Malaysia 4 2 0 2 72 60 12 6 4 Papua New Guinea 4 1 0 3 57 65 -8 3 5 Niue 4 0 1 3 48 96 -48 1

Rank Team Played Won Drawn Lost Shots for Shots Against Shot Difference Points 1 New Zealand 4 4 0 0 79 47 32 12 2 Jersey 4 2 0 2 58 60 -2 6 3 India 4 2 0 2 55 63 -8 6 4 Fiji 4 1 0 3 54 62 -8 3 5 Kenya 4 1 0 3 58 72 -14 3

Rank Played Won Drawn Lost Shots for Shots Against Shot Difference Points 1 Norfolk Island 4 3 0 1 78 52 26 9 2 Sout Africa 4 3 0 1 72 66 6 9 3 Scotland 4 2 1 1 74 59 15 7 4 Zambia 4 1 1 2 77 73 4 4 5 Samoa 4 0 0 4 46 97 -51 0

Rank Played Won Drawn Lost Shots for Shots Against Shot Difference Points 1 Wales 3 2 1 0 48 38 10 7 2 England 3 2 1 0 44 31 3 7 3 Canada 3 1 0 2 48 38 10 3 4 Cook Island 3 0 0 3 31 54 -23 0

