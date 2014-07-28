Glasgow 2014: NI swimmers Coulter & Hill fail to make final

Curtis Coulter cut .03secs off his Northern Ireland 50m freestyle record in Glasgow

Northern Ireland swimmers Curtis Coulter and Danielle Hill failed to make the finals of their respective 50m events at the Commonwealth Games.

Coulter chopped .21 seconds off his 50m freestyle record as he finished seventh in his semi-final in 23.02 seconds.

Fourteen-year-old Hill, from Larne, was sixth in her 50m backstroke semi in 30.87, .10 seconds slower than she recorded in her heat.

Sycerika McMahon missed out on a place in the 200m butterfly final.

The Portaferry woman, who has struggled in her specialist breaststroke events in Glasgow, was marginally outside her personal best for the event as she finished 14th overall in 2:15.53.

Qualification for the final was never a realistic option for McMahon with the last qualifying berth going to Canada's Katerine Savard with a 2:11.31 clocking.

McMahon's Northern Ireland team-mate Gemma Kane finished 17th in the event as she produced a time of 2:18.39.

Both Coulter and Hill had produced impressive performances to book their semi-final places in Glasgow.

Coulter cut .03secs off his initial Northern Ireland 50m freestyle record as he clocked 23.23 to qualify 16th. while Hill clocked 30.77 in her 50m backstroke heat which left her 14th of the 16 qualifiers.

Paralympic champion Bethany Firth was over two seconds slower than Hill's 50m backstroke time as she clocked 32.80 which left her 26th overall.

David Thompson and Conor Munn were unable to join their team-mate Coulter in the 50m freestyle semi-finals after producing times of 23.79 and 23.88.

Meanwhile gymnasts Matthew Cosgrave and Luke Carson enjoyed mixed fortunes, with Carson falling off the horse and Cosgrave scoring 13.133 on the pommel horse to put himself in contention for a final appearance.

Media playback is not supported on this device McMahon mystified by Games struggles

Carson was left fuming and "embarrassed" by his performance after tumbling from the pommel horse.

The 24-year-old, whose career had been in doubt after he suffered a broken leg twice in as many years, lost composure on the apparatus, with his error costing him any hopes of a final on the horse.

Carson then spent the next 15 minutes sitting at the side of the arena with a towel covering his head.

"I have no idea what happened, I have never done that in any of my routines before. It was an embarrassment, to be honest," he said.

"I just want to forget about today, although I doubt I will since I will probably receive constant tweets and videos of that moment."

When asked how he is going to prepare for his appearance on the parallel bars on Tuesday, Carson said: "Jump off my balcony, head first."

In shooting, Gary Duff and Kirsty Barr both missed out on medals after progressing to their finals earlier on Monday.

Duff finished seventh in the men's 50m rifle prone final after qualifying fifth while Barr took sixth in the women's trap final.

Barr was in a three-way shoot-off to get into contention for the bronze medal but was the first to miss as she finished sixth overall.

The team-mates Claudia McClung and Louise Aiken finished 18th and 20th in the women's 50m prone rifle final.

In athletics, Amy Foster failed to reach the final of the 100 metres after finishing fifth in her semi-final in 11.54 seconds, short of her personal best of 11.40.

Meanwhile Peter Glass is in 13th place after 5 events in the Decathlon.

Glass clocked 11.20 seconds in the opening 100m and followed that up with a long jump season's best of 6.74m before producing a shot putt on 13.69m.

He then recorded 1.93m in the high jump and a time of 52.52 seconds in his 400m run.

Hammer thrower Dempsey McGuigan progressed to Tuesday's final with a best throw of 66.12m which was 52 centimetres outside his personal best set earlier this year.

In netball, Northern Ireland defeated St Lucia 61-40 in what was the country's first victory in women's team sport at the Commonwealth Games.

The Northern Ireland gymnastics team lie 10th at the halfway stage of their competition, with Sarah Beck on target for a place in the individual final.