Bowls: Open triples B6/B7/B8 results

Gold Medal

TeamNameEndFinal
1234567891011121314
South AfricaDeon Van De Vyver/ Roger Hagerty/ Lobban Derrick224777799101011121213
New ZealandLynda Bennett/ Barry Wynks/ Mark Noble01114577889991111

Bronze Medal

TeamNameEndFinal
123456789101112131415
EnglandBob Love/ David Fisher/ Paul Brown0222255667788101216
ScotlandBilly Allan/ Michael Simpson/ Kevin Wallace2234557788111112121212

Semi-finals

TeamNameEndFinal
123456789101112131415
ScotlandBilly Allan/ Michael Simpson/ Kevin Wallace0344456788888999
New ZealandLynda Bennett/ Varry Wynks/ Mark Noble111255555791011111313
TeamNameEndFinal
123456789101112131415
South AfricaDeon van de Vyver/ Roger Hagerty/ Derrick Lobban011145567881112131515
EnglandBob Love/ David Fisher/ Paul Brown3345556666999999

Section A

TeamScoreTeam
New Zealand11 - 8Australia
South Africa21 - 9Australia
South Africa10-10New Zealand

Section B

TeamScoreTeam
Scotland22 - 14England
Wales15 - 14Malaysia
Scotland25 - 6Malaysia
England 14 - 10Wales
Scotland16 - 8Wales
England19 - 9Malaysia
Scotland22-14England
Wales15-14Malaysia

Section A

RankPlayedWonDrawnLostShots forShots AgainstShot DifferencePoints
1South Africa21103119124
2New Zealand2110211834
3Australia20021732-150

Section B

RankPlayedWonDrawnLostShots forShots AgainstShot DifferencePoints
1Scotland33006328359
2England3201474166
3Wales31023344-113
4Malaysia30032959-300

Click here for full results from the official Glasgow 2014 page.

