Bowls: Open triples B6/B7/B8 results

Gold Medal

Team Name End Final 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 South Africa Deon Van De Vyver/ Roger Hagerty/ Lobban Derrick 2 2 4 7 7 7 7 9 9 10 10 11 12 12 13 New Zealand Lynda Bennett/ Barry Wynks/ Mark Noble 0 1 1 1 4 5 7 7 8 8 9 9 9 11 11

Bronze Medal

Team Name End Final 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 England Bob Love/ David Fisher/ Paul Brown 0 2 2 2 2 5 5 6 6 7 7 8 8 10 12 16 Scotland Billy Allan/ Michael Simpson/ Kevin Wallace 2 2 3 4 5 5 7 7 8 8 11 11 12 12 12 12

Semi-finals

Team Name End Final 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 Scotland Billy Allan/ Michael Simpson/ Kevin Wallace 0 3 4 4 4 5 6 7 8 8 8 8 8 9 9 9 New Zealand Lynda Bennett/ Varry Wynks/ Mark Noble 1 1 1 2 5 5 5 5 5 7 9 10 11 11 13 13

Team Name End Final 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 South Africa Deon van de Vyver/ Roger Hagerty/ Derrick Lobban 0 1 1 1 4 5 5 6 7 8 8 11 12 13 15 15 England Bob Love/ David Fisher/ Paul Brown 3 3 4 5 5 5 6 6 6 6 9 9 9 9 9 9

Section A

Team Score Team New Zealand 11 - 8 Australia South Africa 21 - 9 Australia South Africa 10-10 New Zealand

Section B

Team Score Team Scotland 22 - 14 England Wales 15 - 14 Malaysia Scotland 25 - 6 Malaysia England 14 - 10 Wales Scotland 16 - 8 Wales England 19 - 9 Malaysia Scotland 22-14 England Wales 15-14 Malaysia

Section A

Rank Played Won Drawn Lost Shots for Shots Against Shot Difference Points 1 South Africa 2 1 1 0 31 19 12 4 2 New Zealand 2 1 1 0 21 18 3 4 3 Australia 2 0 0 2 17 32 -15 0

Section B

Rank Played Won Drawn Lost Shots for Shots Against Shot Difference Points 1 Scotland 3 3 0 0 63 28 35 9 2 England 3 2 0 1 47 41 6 6 3 Wales 3 1 0 2 33 44 -11 3 4 Malaysia 3 0 0 3 29 59 -30 0

Click here for full results from the official Glasgow 2014 page.