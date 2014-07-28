Bowls: Open triples B6/B7/B8 results

Gold Medal
|Team
|Name
|End
|Final
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|South Africa
|Deon Van De Vyver/ Roger Hagerty/ Lobban Derrick
|2
|2
|4
|7
|7
|7
|7
|9
|9
|10
|10
|11
|12
|12
|13
|New Zealand
|Lynda Bennett/ Barry Wynks/ Mark Noble
|0
|1
|1
|1
|4
|5
|7
|7
|8
|8
|9
|9
|9
|11
|11
Bronze Medal
|Team
|Name
|End
|Final
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|England
|Bob Love/ David Fisher/ Paul Brown
|0
|2
|2
|2
|2
|5
|5
|6
|6
|7
|7
|8
|8
|10
|12
|16
|Scotland
|Billy Allan/ Michael Simpson/ Kevin Wallace
|2
|2
|3
|4
|5
|5
|7
|7
|8
|8
|11
|11
|12
|12
|12
|12
Semi-finals
|Team
|Name
|End
|Final
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|Scotland
|Billy Allan/ Michael Simpson/ Kevin Wallace
|0
|3
|4
|4
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|8
|8
|8
|8
|9
|9
|9
|New Zealand
|Lynda Bennett/ Varry Wynks/ Mark Noble
|1
|1
|1
|2
|5
|5
|5
|5
|5
|7
|9
|10
|11
|11
|13
|13
|Team
|Name
|End
|Final
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|South Africa
|Deon van de Vyver/ Roger Hagerty/ Derrick Lobban
|0
|1
|1
|1
|4
|5
|5
|6
|7
|8
|8
|11
|12
|13
|15
|15
|England
|Bob Love/ David Fisher/ Paul Brown
|3
|3
|4
|5
|5
|5
|6
|6
|6
|6
|9
|9
|9
|9
|9
|9
Section A
|Team
|Score
|Team
|New Zealand
|11 - 8
|Australia
|South Africa
|21 - 9
|Australia
|South Africa
|10-10
|New Zealand
Section B
|Team
|Score
|Team
|Scotland
|22 - 14
|England
|Wales
|15 - 14
|Malaysia
|Scotland
|25 - 6
|Malaysia
|England
|14 - 10
|Wales
|Scotland
|16 - 8
|Wales
|England
|19 - 9
|Malaysia
|Scotland
|22-14
|England
|Wales
|15-14
|Malaysia
Section A
|Rank
|Played
|Won
|Drawn
|Lost
|Shots for
|Shots Against
|Shot Difference
|Points
|1
|South Africa
|2
|1
|1
|0
|31
|19
|12
|4
|2
|New Zealand
|2
|1
|1
|0
|21
|18
|3
|4
|3
|Australia
|2
|0
|0
|2
|17
|32
|-15
|0
Section B
|Rank
|Played
|Won
|Drawn
|Lost
|Shots for
|Shots Against
|Shot Difference
|Points
|1
|Scotland
|3
|3
|0
|0
|63
|28
|35
|9
|2
|England
|3
|2
|0
|1
|47
|41
|6
|6
|3
|Wales
|3
|1
|0
|2
|33
|44
|-11
|3
|4
|Malaysia
|3
|0
|0
|3
|29
|59
|-30
|0
