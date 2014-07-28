Boxing: Women's fly results

Final

NameCountryNameCountryResult
Nicola Adams EngbtMichaela WalshNI WP 2:1

Semi-finals

NameCountryNameCountryResult
Michaela WalshNIbtPinki RaniIndWP 2:0
Nicola AdamsEngbtMandy BujoldCanWP 3:0

Quarter-finals

NameCountryNameCountryResult
Michaela WalshNIbtSarah Joy RaeJamWP 3:0
Pinki RaniIndbtJacquiline WangiPngWP 3:0
Mandy BujoldCanbtKristy HarrisAusWP 3:0
Nicola AdamsEngbtErandi de SilvaSriWP 3:0

Round of 16

NameCountryNameCountryResult
Michaela WalshNIbtThessa DumasMriWP 3:0
Kristy HarrisAusbtChristine OngareKenWP 3:0
Nicola AdamsEngbtOluwatoyin OladejiNgrWP 3:0
DQDisqualificationWPWin on points
TKOTechnical KnockoutKOKnock Out
TKO-ITechnical Knockout InjuryWOWalkover
NCNo Contest

