Boxing: Women's fly results
Final
|Name
|Country
|Name
|Country
|Result
|Nicola Adams
|Eng
|bt
|Michaela Walsh
|NI
|WP 2:1
Semi-finals
|Name
|Country
|Name
|Country
|Result
|Michaela Walsh
|NI
|bt
|Pinki Rani
|Ind
|WP 2:0
|Nicola Adams
|Eng
|bt
|Mandy Bujold
|Can
|WP 3:0
Quarter-finals
|Name
|Country
|Name
|Country
|Result
|Michaela Walsh
|NI
|bt
|Sarah Joy Rae
|Jam
|WP 3:0
|Pinki Rani
|Ind
|bt
|Jacquiline Wangi
|Png
|WP 3:0
|Mandy Bujold
|Can
|bt
|Kristy Harris
|Aus
|WP 3:0
|Nicola Adams
|Eng
|bt
|Erandi de Silva
|Sri
|WP 3:0
Round of 16
|Name
|Country
|Name
|Country
|Result
|Michaela Walsh
|NI
|bt
|Thessa Dumas
|Mri
|WP 3:0
|Kristy Harris
|Aus
|bt
|Christine Ongare
|Ken
|WP 3:0
|Nicola Adams
|Eng
|bt
|Oluwatoyin Oladeji
|Ngr
|WP 3:0
|DQ
|Disqualification
|WP
|Win on points
|TKO
|Technical Knockout
|KO
|Knock Out
|TKO-I
|Technical Knockout Injury
|WO
|Walkover
|NC
|No Contest