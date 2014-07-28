BBC Sport - Glasgow 2014: NI triple must settle for silver in bowls final

Northern Ireland win their second medal of the Games but have to settle for silver after South Africa triumph 19-10 in the men's triples bowls final.

The defeat meant a losing end to retiring skip Neil Booth's international career in triples.

Along with Paul Daly and Neil Mulholland, Booth, 46, helped narrow the gap to 14-10 with four ends to go.

But South Africa's Bobby Donnelly, Prince Neluonde and Pierre Breitenbach held their nerve to take gold.

