Northern Ireland win their second medal of the Games but have to settle for silver after South Africa triumph 19-10 in the men's triples bowls final.

The defeat meant a losing end to retiring skip Neil Booth's international career in triples.

Along with Paul Daly and Neil Mulholland, Booth, 46, helped narrow the gap to 14-10 with four ends to go.

But South Africa's Bobby Donnelly, Prince Neluonde and Pierre Breitenbach held their nerve to take gold.