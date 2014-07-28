BBC Sport - Glasgow 2014: Michael Conlan thrilled to beat 'tough' opponent

Michael Conlan says his win over India's world number three bantamweight Shiva Thapa will give him great confidence for the remainder of the Commonwealth Games.

World number two Conlan became the fifth Northern Ireland fighter to reach a boxing quarter-final as he earned a unanimous decision over the Indian.

"It was very tough today, fighting a quality opponent. On paper, he was my toughest opponent here," said the Olympic flyweight bronze medallist.

