Shattered Northern Ireland swimmer Sycerika McMahon is at a loss to explain her below-par performances at the Commonwealth Games.

McMahon went into the Games tipped to qualify for at least one final in her specialists breaststroke events but she has failed to progress beyond the semi-final stage in any of her events.

"I've been training really hard. I'm in good shape. It's just the most frustrating thing," said a devastated McMahon.

The Portaferry woman was marginally outside her personal best in the 200m butterfly heats on Monday morning as she finished 14th overall in 2:15.53.