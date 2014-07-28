BBC Sport - Glasgow 2014: Sycerika McMahon mystified by her Games struggles

McMahon mystified by Games struggles

Shattered Northern Ireland swimmer Sycerika McMahon is at a loss to explain her below-par performances at the Commonwealth Games.

McMahon went into the Games tipped to qualify for at least one final in her specialists breaststroke events but she has failed to progress beyond the semi-final stage in any of her events.

"I've been training really hard. I'm in good shape. It's just the most frustrating thing," said a devastated McMahon.

The Portaferry woman was marginally outside her personal best in the 200m butterfly heats on Monday morning as she finished 14th overall in 2:15.53.

Top videos

Video

McMahon mystified by Games struggles

Video

Bizarre unveilings, huge fees & mysterious absences...

Video

Will Man City go higher than £50m to get Sanchez?

Video

'Wenger, I love you but you got to go, bro!'

Audio

Gayle: I want to play Test cricket again before I retire

  • From the section iPlayer
Video

Jason & Osi's best bits from The NFL Show

Video

'England camp strange without Rooney'

Video

  • From the section iPlayer
Video

PM welcomes World Cup winners & runners-up

Video

Watson v Monye - the current and former England flyers finally race

Video

NI boss O'Neill happy with San Marino preparations

Top Stories