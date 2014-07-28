Fourteen-year-old Northern Ireland swimmer Danielle Hill overcomes illness to reach the 50m backstroke semi-finals at the Commonwealth Games.

Hill clocked 30.77 which left her 14th of the 16 qualifiers.

"I have just felt weak all the time and yesterday it hit me the most in my 200m backstroke heat when I was four seconds off my personal best," Hill told BBC Sport Northern Ireland.

"Today I wanted to go in and show that it wasn't going to affect my whole competition so I went in and gave it everything."

Hill will be in action in the 50m backstroke semi-finals on Monday evening.