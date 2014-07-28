Gymnastics: Artistic - Men's team all-round results
Final Standings
|Rank
|Country
|Floor
|Pommel Horse
|Rings
|Vault
|Parallel Bars
|Horizontal Bar
|Score
|1
|England
|45.391
|45.066
|43.349
|44.933
|43.466
|44.599
|266.804
|2
|Scotland
|42.932
|41.733
|42.575
|43.532
|43.799
|43.032
|257.603
|3
|Canada
|42.999
|38.665
|43.716
|42.999
|42.166
|41.533
|252.078
|4
|Australia
|41.665
|37.965
|41.874
|41.915
|42.090
|41.431
|246.941
|5
|Wales
|42.299
|40.208
|39.832
|39.815
|39.566
|39.665
|241.385
|6
|New Zealand
|39.724
|38.182
|41.133
|41.015
|40.532
|38.065
|238.651
|7
|India
|41.66
|36.699
|41.232
|40.274
|39.582
|36.399
|235.852
|8
|Cyprus
|38.666
|34.932
|39.733
|40.148
|39.557
|40.833
|233.869
|9
|South Africa
|40.266
|35.798
|38.933
|41.266
|38.465
|35.507
|229.694
|10
|Singapore
|40.807
|34.299
|35.332
|42.432
|38.465
|35.507
|226.842
|11
|Isle of Man
|37.358
|32.899
|29.465
|37.665
|37.508
|34.358
|209.253
Click here for more detailed results on the official Glasgow 2014 website.