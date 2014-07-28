Gymnastics: Artistic - Men's team all-round results

Final Standings

RankCountryFloorPommel HorseRingsVaultParallel BarsHorizontal BarScore
1England45.39145.06643.34944.93343.46644.599266.804
2Scotland42.93241.73342.57543.53243.79943.032257.603
3Canada42.99938.66543.71642.99942.16641.533252.078
4Australia41.66537.96541.87441.91542.09041.431246.941
5Wales42.29940.20839.83239.81539.56639.665241.385
6New Zealand39.72438.18241.13341.01540.53238.065238.651
7India41.6636.69941.23240.27439.58236.399235.852
8Cyprus38.66634.93239.73340.14839.55740.833233.869
9South Africa40.26635.79838.93341.26638.46535.507229.694
10Singapore40.80734.29935.33242.43238.46535.507226.842
11Isle of Man37.35832.89929.46537.66537.50834.358209.253

