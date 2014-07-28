Gymnastics: Artistic - Men's team all-round results

From the section

Final Standings

Rank Country Floor Pommel Horse Rings Vault Parallel Bars Horizontal Bar Score 1 England 45.391 45.066 43.349 44.933 43.466 44.599 266.804 2 Scotland 42.932 41.733 42.575 43.532 43.799 43.032 257.603 3 Canada 42.999 38.665 43.716 42.999 42.166 41.533 252.078 4 Australia 41.665 37.965 41.874 41.915 42.090 41.431 246.941 5 Wales 42.299 40.208 39.832 39.815 39.566 39.665 241.385 6 New Zealand 39.724 38.182 41.133 41.015 40.532 38.065 238.651 7 India 41.66 36.699 41.232 40.274 39.582 36.399 235.852 8 Cyprus 38.666 34.932 39.733 40.148 39.557 40.833 233.869 9 South Africa 40.266 35.798 38.933 41.266 38.465 35.507 229.694 10 Singapore 40.807 34.299 35.332 42.432 38.465 35.507 226.842 11 Isle of Man 37.358 32.899 29.465 37.665 37.508 34.358 209.253

Click here for more detailed results on the official Glasgow 2014 website.