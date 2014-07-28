Gymnastics: Artistic - Women's team all-round results

RankCountryVaultUneven BarsBeamFloorScore
1England43.97441.415640.26641.899167.555
2Australia41.56642.31638.33239.432161.646
3Wales41.53239.86639.56539.132160.095
4Canada42.29937.43339.43240.399159.563
5Scotland41.29936.19839.43240.399151.595
6South Africa41.56637.19935.23337.365151.363
7Singapore39.77434.73337.16636.899148.572
8Malaysia40.46531.49934.76537.707144.436
9Northern Ireland38.39932.36633.99935.565140.329
10Isle of Man39.46630.06636.94936.999139.480
11India39.76628.06632.76533.757134.354
12New Zealand41.53235.36524.46626.424127.484

Click here for more detailed results on the official Glasgow 2014 website.

