Gymnastics: Artistic - Women's team all-round results
-
- From the section Commonwealth Games
|Rank
|Country
|Vault
|Uneven Bars
|Beam
|Floor
|Score
|1
|England
|43.974
|41.4156
|40.266
|41.899
|167.555
|2
|Australia
|41.566
|42.316
|38.332
|39.432
|161.646
|3
|Wales
|41.532
|39.866
|39.565
|39.132
|160.095
|4
|Canada
|42.299
|37.433
|39.432
|40.399
|159.563
|5
|Scotland
|41.299
|36.198
|39.432
|40.399
|151.595
|6
|South Africa
|41.566
|37.199
|35.233
|37.365
|151.363
|7
|Singapore
|39.774
|34.733
|37.166
|36.899
|148.572
|8
|Malaysia
|40.465
|31.499
|34.765
|37.707
|144.436
|9
|Northern Ireland
|38.399
|32.366
|33.999
|35.565
|140.329
|10
|Isle of Man
|39.466
|30.066
|36.949
|36.999
|139.480
|11
|India
|39.766
|28.066
|32.765
|33.757
|134.354
|12
|New Zealand
|41.532
|35.365
|24.466
|26.424
|127.484
Click here for more detailed results on the official Glasgow 2014 website.