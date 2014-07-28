Gymnastics: Artistic - Women's team all-round results

From the section

Rank Country Vault Uneven Bars Beam Floor Score 1 England 43.974 41.4156 40.266 41.899 167.555 2 Australia 41.566 42.316 38.332 39.432 161.646 3 Wales 41.532 39.866 39.565 39.132 160.095 4 Canada 42.299 37.433 39.432 40.399 159.563 5 Scotland 41.299 36.198 39.432 40.399 151.595 6 South Africa 41.566 37.199 35.233 37.365 151.363 7 Singapore 39.774 34.733 37.166 36.899 148.572 8 Malaysia 40.465 31.499 34.765 37.707 144.436 9 Northern Ireland 38.399 32.366 33.999 35.565 140.329 10 Isle of Man 39.466 30.066 36.949 36.999 139.480 11 India 39.766 28.066 32.765 33.757 134.354 12 New Zealand 41.532 35.365 24.466 26.424 127.484

Click here for more detailed results on the official Glasgow 2014 website.