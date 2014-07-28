Athletics: Men's discus F42/44 results

Final

RankNameCountryAtt. 1Att. 2Att. 3Att. 4Att. 5Att. 6Mark
1Dan GreavesEng48.6554.9459.21x56.82x59.21
2Aled DaviesWal44.7746.8345.8843.5445.3145.5546.83
3Richard OkigbaziNgr33.4839.3836.4338.9838.8938.3239.38
4Jai DeepInd38.6838.1838.0438.2238.1937.6238.68
5Lean SimonSA46.3746.39xx42.99x46.39
6Sunday EzehNgrx44.0444.8941.7636.6241.4344.89
7Paul RaisonAus44.44x42.0144.19x44.3544.44
8Don ElginAus34.437.3737.7237.6637.05x37.72
9Arachchige Wesly GallathSri34.0736.7434.9536.74
10Chandrasena MapatunageSri34.8132.3134.1934.81
11Mario ArimondMri23.5923.9524.8524.85
12Etchegaray NguluweNam24.6428.8828.1628.88
13Martin GereoPng24.1123.5723.6224.11
14Ismail MugumyaUga15.53x16.1716.17

