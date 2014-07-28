Athletics: Men's discus F42/44 results
Final
|Rank
|Name
|Country
|Att. 1
|Att. 2
|Att. 3
|Att. 4
|Att. 5
|Att. 6
|Mark
|1
|Dan Greaves
|Eng
|48.65
|54.94
|59.21
|x
|56.82
|x
|59.21
|2
|Aled Davies
|Wal
|44.77
|46.83
|45.88
|43.54
|45.31
|45.55
|46.83
|3
|Richard Okigbazi
|Ngr
|33.48
|39.38
|36.43
|38.98
|38.89
|38.32
|39.38
|4
|Jai Deep
|Ind
|38.68
|38.18
|38.04
|38.22
|38.19
|37.62
|38.68
|5
|Lean Simon
|SA
|46.37
|46.39
|x
|x
|42.99
|x
|46.39
|6
|Sunday Ezeh
|Ngr
|x
|44.04
|44.89
|41.76
|36.62
|41.43
|44.89
|7
|Paul Raison
|Aus
|44.44
|x
|42.01
|44.19
|x
|44.35
|44.44
|8
|Don Elgin
|Aus
|34.4
|37.37
|37.72
|37.66
|37.05
|x
|37.72
|9
|Arachchige Wesly Gallath
|Sri
|34.07
|36.74
|34.95
|36.74
|10
|Chandrasena Mapatunage
|Sri
|34.81
|32.31
|34.19
|34.81
|11
|Mario Arimond
|Mri
|23.59
|23.95
|24.85
|24.85
|12
|Etchegaray Nguluwe
|Nam
|24.64
|28.88
|28.16
|28.88
|13
|Martin Gereo
|Png
|24.11
|23.57
|23.62
|24.11
|14
|Ismail Mugumya
|Uga
|15.53
|x
|16.17
|16.17