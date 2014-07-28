Athletics: Men's hammer results
-
Final
|Rank
|Name
|Country
|Attempt 1
|Attempt 2
|Attempt 3
|Mark
|1
|Jim Steacy
|Can
|72.61
|74.16
|72.87
|73.35
|73.98
|73.54
|74.16
|2
|Nicholas Miller
|Eng
|70.80
|72.99
|X
|X
|59.01
|72.07
|72.99
|3
|Mark Dry
|Sco
|69.73
|71.64
|X
|70.96
|X
|X
|71.64
|4
|Alex Smith
|Eng
|70.48
|68.42
|X
|70.99
|X
|69.58
|70.99
|5
|Tim Driesen
|Aus
|X
|69.01
|69.24
|69.23
|69.94
|68.98
|69.94
|6
|Amir Williamson
|Eng
|69.38
|68.70
|68.41
|66.18
|65.60
|67.05
|69.38
|7
|Konstantinos Stathelakos
|Cyp
|X
|X
|68.22
|X
|X
|X
|68.22
|8
|Chandrodaya Narayan Singh
|Ind
|67.65
|67.45
|X
|66.25
|X
|67.99
|67.99
|9
|Andrew Frost
|Sco
|62.26
|X
|66.63
|66.63
|10
|Alexandros Poursanidis
|Cyp
|64.77
|65.66
|63.83
|65.66
|11
|Dempsey McGuigan
|NI
|64.16
|64.79
|X
|64.79
|12
|Chris Bennett
|Sco
|61.70
|61.92
|X
|61.92
Qualifying round
Group A
|Rank
|Name
|Country
|Attempt 1
|Attempt 2
|Attempt 3
|Mark
|1
|Nicholas Miller
|Eng
|x
|64.34
|72.76
|72.76
|Q
|2
|Alex Smith
|Eng
|72.34
|72.34
|Q
|3
|Tim Driesen
|Aus
|54.84
|69.63
|69.40
|69.63
|q
|4
|Chris Bennett
|Sco
|68.01
|64.27
|65.79
|68.01
|q
|5
|Chandrodaya Narayan Singh
|Ind
|67.95
|x
|67.20
|67.95
|q
|6
|Dempsey McGuigan
|NI
|x
|64.50
|66.16
|66.16
|q
|7
|Alexandros Poursanidis
|Cyp
|62.53
|64.66
|65.25
|65.25
|q
|8
|Michael Kolokotronis
|Cyp
|59.08
|63.68
|63.01
|63.68
|9
|Siew Cheer Jackie Wong
|Mas
|58.19
|59.24
|58.26
|59.24
|10
|Matthew Richards
|Wal
|x
|56.95
|58.52
|58.52
Group B
|Rank
|Name
|Country
|Attempt 1
|Attempt 2
|Attempt 3
|Mark
|1
|Mark Dry
|Sco
|71.62
|71.62
|Q
|2
|Jim Steacy
|Can
|70.62
|70.62
|Q
|3
|Amir Williamson
|Eng
|62.85
|68.42
|-
|68.42
|q
|4
|Andrew
|Sco
|64.57
|66.54
|66.08
|66.54
|q
|5
|Konstantinos Stathelakos
|Cyp
|66.17
|x
|x
|66.17
|q
|6
|Kamalpreet Singh
|Ind
|65.25
|62.9
|63.67
|65.25
|7
|Huw Peacock
|Aus
|x
|63.95
|x
|63.95
|8
|Jonathan Edwards
|Wal
|63.66
|62.13
|x
|63.66
|9
|Osian Jones
|Wal
|57.86
|x
|61.30
|61.3
|10
|Dean William
|Sey
|x
|x
|47.18
|47.18
Q = Qualified by place
q = Qualified by time