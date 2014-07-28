Athletics: Men's hammer results

Final

RankNameCountryAttempt 1Attempt 2Attempt 3Mark
1Jim SteacyCan72.6174.1672.8773.3573.9873.5474.16
2Nicholas MillerEng70.8072.99XX59.0172.0772.99
3Mark DrySco69.7371.64X70.96XX71.64
4Alex SmithEng70.4868.42X70.99X69.5870.99
5Tim DriesenAusX69.0169.2469.2369.9468.9869.94
6Amir WilliamsonEng69.3868.7068.4166.1865.6067.0569.38
7Konstantinos StathelakosCypXX68.22XXX68.22
8Chandrodaya Narayan SinghInd67.6567.45X66.25X67.9967.99
9Andrew FrostSco62.26X66.6366.63
10Alexandros PoursanidisCyp64.7765.6663.8365.66
11Dempsey McGuiganNI64.1664.79X64.79
12Chris Bennett Sco61.7061.92X61.92

Qualifying round

Group A

RankNameCountryAttempt 1Attempt 2Attempt 3Mark
1Nicholas MillerEngx64.3472.7672.76Q
2Alex SmithEng72.3472.34Q
3Tim DriesenAus54.8469.6369.4069.63q
4Chris BennettSco68.0164.2765.7968.01q
5Chandrodaya Narayan SinghInd67.95x67.2067.95q
6Dempsey McGuiganNIx64.5066.1666.16q
7Alexandros PoursanidisCyp62.5364.6665.2565.25q
8Michael KolokotronisCyp59.0863.6863.0163.68
9Siew Cheer Jackie WongMas58.1959.2458.2659.24
10Matthew RichardsWalx56.9558.5258.52

Group B

RankNameCountryAttempt 1Attempt 2Attempt 3Mark
1Mark DrySco71.6271.62Q
2Jim SteacyCan70.6270.62Q
3Amir WilliamsonEng62.8568.42-68.42q
4AndrewSco64.5766.5466.0866.54q
5Konstantinos StathelakosCyp66.17xx66.17q
6Kamalpreet SinghInd65.2562.963.6765.25
7Huw PeacockAusx63.95x63.95
8Jonathan EdwardsWal63.6662.13x63.66
9Osian JonesWal57.86x61.3061.3
10Dean WilliamSeyxx47.1847.18

Q = Qualified by place

q = Qualified by time

