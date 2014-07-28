Athletics: Women's triple jump results
-
- From the section Commonwealth Games
Final
|Rank
|Name
|Country
|Att. 1
|Att. 2
|Att. 3
|Att. 4
|Att. 5
|Att. 6
|Distance
|1
|Kimberly Williams
|Jam
|14.11
|x
|13.86
|x
|x
|14.21
|14.21
|2
|Laura Samuel
|Eng
|13.73
|14.09
|x
|x
|x
|13.98
|14.09
|PB
|3
|Ayanna Alexander
|Tri
|13.54
|13.75
|13.99
|13.53
|14.01
|13.77
|14.01
|4
|Shenieka Thomas
|Jam
|13.29
|13.57
|13.45
|13.43
|13.85
|13.28
|13.85
|5
|Linda Leverton
|Aus
|x
|13.53
|13.57
|13.69
|13.56
|13.55
|13.69
|6
|Ellen Pettitt
|Aus
|x
|13.54
|12.89
|12.11
|12.93
|12.88
|13.54
|PB
|7
|Joelle Mbumi Nkouindjin
|Cmr
|13.39
|13.48
|12.78
|x
|13.22
|12.75
|13.48
|PB
|8
|Chioma Matthews
|Eng
|x
|13.34
|13.26
|13.39
|13.26
|13.46
|13.46
|9
|Mathilde Boateng
|Gha
|13.00
|12.95
|x
|13.00
|10
|Nadia Eke
|Gha
|12.98
|12.7
|12.92
|12.98
|11
|Thea Lafond
|Dma
|12.26
|12.64
|12.58
|12.64
|Yamile Aldama
|Eng
|DNS
Qualifying Rounds
Group A
|Rank
|Name
|Country
|Att. 1
|Att. 2
|Att. 3
|Distance
|1
|Kimberly Williams
|Jam
|13.94
|13.94
|Q
|2
|Ayanna Alexander
|Tri
|13.78
|13.78
|Q
|3
|Laura Samuel
|Eng
|13.54
|13.54
|Q
|4
|Joelle Mbumi Nkouindjin
|Cmr
|13.29
|13.40
|13.40
|Q / PB
|5
|Ellen Pettitt
|Aus
|13.34
|12.74
|13.05
|13.34
|6
|Mathilde Boateng
|Gha
|12.90
|13.04
|13.07
|13.07
|7
|Tamara Myers
|Bah
|x
|12.25
|12.87
|12.87
|8
|Selloane Tsoaeli
|Les
|12.53
|12.50
|12.23
|12.53
|9
|Rebecca Sare
|Mlt
|11.83
|12.06
|12.26
|12.26
|NR
Group B
|Rank
|Name
|Country
|Att. 1
|Att. 2
|Att. 3
|Distance
|1
|Linda Leverton
|Aus
|13.10
|13.48
|13.48
|Q
|2
|Yamile Aldama
|Eng
|13.29
|x
|-
|13.29
|3
|Shenieka Thomas
|Jam
|13.27
|13.20
|13.22
|13.27
|4
|Thea Lafond
|Dma
|x
|13.13
|13.15
|13.15
|5
|Chioma Matthews
|Eng
|12.90
|13.14
|13.04
|13.14
|6
|Nadia Eke
|Gha
|x
|12.67
|13.14
|13.14
|NR
|7
|Eleftheria Christofi
|Cyp
|x
|12.84
|12.74
|12.84
|8
|Lerato Sechele
|Les
|x
|12.18
|12.33
|12.33
|9
|Marie Ngono Zibi
|Cmr
|12.23
|x
|x
|12.23
Q = Qualified by place
PB = Best performance of the athlete
NR = National Record
DNS = Did not start