Athletics: Women's triple jump results

Final

Rank Name Country Att. 1 Att. 2 Att. 3 Att. 4 Att. 5 Att. 6 Distance 1 Kimberly Williams Jam 14.11 x 13.86 x x 14.21 14.21 2 Laura Samuel Eng 13.73 14.09 x x x 13.98 14.09 PB 3 Ayanna Alexander Tri 13.54 13.75 13.99 13.53 14.01 13.77 14.01 4 Shenieka Thomas Jam 13.29 13.57 13.45 13.43 13.85 13.28 13.85 5 Linda Leverton Aus x 13.53 13.57 13.69 13.56 13.55 13.69 6 Ellen Pettitt Aus x 13.54 12.89 12.11 12.93 12.88 13.54 PB 7 Joelle Mbumi Nkouindjin Cmr 13.39 13.48 12.78 x 13.22 12.75 13.48 PB 8 Chioma Matthews Eng x 13.34 13.26 13.39 13.26 13.46 13.46 9 Mathilde Boateng Gha 13.00 12.95 x 13.00 10 Nadia Eke Gha 12.98 12.7 12.92 12.98 11 Thea Lafond Dma 12.26 12.64 12.58 12.64 Yamile Aldama Eng DNS

Qualifying Rounds

Group A

Rank Name Country Att. 1 Att. 2 Att. 3 Distance 1 Kimberly Williams Jam 13.94 13.94 Q 2 Ayanna Alexander Tri 13.78 13.78 Q 3 Laura Samuel Eng 13.54 13.54 Q 4 Joelle Mbumi Nkouindjin Cmr 13.29 13.40 13.40 Q / PB 5 Ellen Pettitt Aus 13.34 12.74 13.05 13.34 6 Mathilde Boateng Gha 12.90 13.04 13.07 13.07 7 Tamara Myers Bah x 12.25 12.87 12.87 8 Selloane Tsoaeli Les 12.53 12.50 12.23 12.53 9 Rebecca Sare Mlt 11.83 12.06 12.26 12.26 NR

Group B

Rank Name Country Att. 1 Att. 2 Att. 3 Distance 1 Linda Leverton Aus 13.10 13.48 13.48 Q 2 Yamile Aldama Eng 13.29 x - 13.29 3 Shenieka Thomas Jam 13.27 13.20 13.22 13.27 4 Thea Lafond Dma x 13.13 13.15 13.15 5 Chioma Matthews Eng 12.90 13.14 13.04 13.14 6 Nadia Eke Gha x 12.67 13.14 13.14 NR 7 Eleftheria Christofi Cyp x 12.84 12.74 12.84 8 Lerato Sechele Les x 12.18 12.33 12.33 9 Marie Ngono Zibi Cmr 12.23 x x 12.23

Q = Qualified by place

PB = Best performance of the athlete

NR = National Record

DNS = Did not start