Shooting: Men's 25m rapid fire pistol results

Final

RankNameCountryTotal
1David J ChapmanAus23FGR
2Harpreet SinghInd21
3Kristian CallaghanEng17
4Metodi IgorovCan15
5Hasli Izwan Amir HasanMas9
6Bruce QuickAus8

FGR= Final Games Record

Qualifying

RankNameCountryStage 1Stage 2Total
1Harpreet Singh Ind292281573
2Bruce Quick Aus287285572
3David J Chapman Aus282286568
4Kristian Callaghan Eng276286559
5Metodi Igorov Can279278557
6Hasli Izwan Amir Hasan Mas275281556
7Vijay Kumar Ind281274555
8Khalel Abdullah Mas279274553
9George Winstanley Jey267258525
10Graham Cock Nfk231218449
11Ismaeel Shafeeq Mdv204228432
12Arthur Scott Lca182167349
13Lennox Mondesir Lca105109214
Madu Abdul NgrDNSDNS
Rhodney Allen TriDNSDNS
Roger Daniel TriDNSDNS
Kingsley Okereke NgrDNSDNS

DNS = Did not start

