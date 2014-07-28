Shooting: Men's 25m rapid fire pistol results
- From the section Commonwealth Games
Final
|Rank
|Name
|Country
|Total
|1
|David J Chapman
|Aus
|23
|FGR
|2
|Harpreet Singh
|Ind
|21
|3
|Kristian Callaghan
|Eng
|17
|4
|Metodi Igorov
|Can
|15
|5
|Hasli Izwan Amir Hasan
|Mas
|9
|6
|Bruce Quick
|Aus
|8
FGR= Final Games Record
Qualifying
|Rank
|Name
|Country
|Stage 1
|Stage 2
|Total
|1
|Harpreet Singh
|Ind
|292
|281
|573
|2
|Bruce Quick
|Aus
|287
|285
|572
|3
|David J Chapman
|Aus
|282
|286
|568
|4
|Kristian Callaghan
|Eng
|276
|286
|559
|5
|Metodi Igorov
|Can
|279
|278
|557
|6
|Hasli Izwan Amir Hasan
|Mas
|275
|281
|556
|7
|Vijay Kumar
|Ind
|281
|274
|555
|8
|Khalel Abdullah
|Mas
|279
|274
|553
|9
|George Winstanley
|Jey
|267
|258
|525
|10
|Graham Cock
|Nfk
|231
|218
|449
|11
|Ismaeel Shafeeq
|Mdv
|204
|228
|432
|12
|Arthur Scott
|Lca
|182
|167
|349
|13
|Lennox Mondesir
|Lca
|105
|109
|214
|Madu Abdul
|Ngr
|DNS
|DNS
|Rhodney Allen
|Tri
|DNS
|DNS
|Roger Daniel
|Tri
|DNS
|DNS
|Kingsley Okereke
|Ngr
|DNS
|DNS
DNS = Did not start