Shooting: Men's 50m pistol results
-
Final
|Rank
|Name
|Country
|Shot 1
|Shot 2
|Shot 3
|Shot 4
|Shot 5
|Shot 6
|Shot 7
|Shot 8
|Shot 9
|Score
|1
|Jitu Rai
|Ind
|29.5
|57.7
|77.9
|97.8
|118.3
|136.9
|155.2
|174.1
|194.1
|194.1
|2
|Gurpal Singh
|Ind
|26.7
|54.3
|73.6
|93.2
|112.3
|129.5
|147.7
|167.0
|187.2
|187.2
|3
|Daniel Repacholi
|Aus
|29.9
|55.7
|74.4
|91.1
|111.0
|129.8
|147.2
|166.6
|166.6
|4
|Bin Gai
|Sin
|25.6
|55.0
|73.2
|92.5
|111.1
|128.6
|143.4
|143.4
|5
|Kristian Callaghan
|Eng
|30.0
|57.3
|74.2
|93.7
|109.2
|128.0
|128.0
|6
|Lip Meng Poh
|Sin
|26.3
|55.6
|71.2
|91.2
|108.3
|108.3
|7
|Roger Daniel
|Tri
|25.5
|53.2
|71.4
|90.5
|90.5
|8
|Bruce Quick
|Aus
|28.5
|51.1
|68.8
|68.8
Qualifying
|Rank
|Name
|Country
|Series 1
|Series 2
|Series 3
|Series 4
|Series 5
|Series 6
|Score
|1
|Jitu Rai
|Ind
|93
|94
|93
|95
|91
|96
|562 GR
|2
|Kristian Callaghan
|Eng
|91
|90
|94
|90
|92
|90
|547
|3
|Roger Daniel
|Tri
|90
|90
|89
|92
|92
|92
|545
|4
|Daniel Repacholi
|Aus
|86
|91
|90
|95
|90
|91
|543
|5
|Bin Gai
|Sin
|94
|90
|90
|94
|89
|84
|541
|6
|Gurpal Singh
|Ind
|89
|90
|91
|90
|90
|88
|538
|7
|Lip Meng Poh
|Sin
|84
|92
|86
|93
|87
|93
|535
|8
|Bruce Quick
|Aus
|88
|89
|89
|91
|88
|90
|535
|9
|Eddy Chew
|Mas
|90
|89
|92
|85
|89
|89
|534
|10
|Choo Wen Yan
|Mas
|86
|88
|92
|88
|90
|90
|534
|11
|Uzair Ahmed
|Pkn
|88
|88
|95
|89
|88
|85
|533
|12
|Muhammad Shehzad Akhtar
|Pkn
|83
|90
|91
|92
|88
|86
|530
|13
|Michael Gault
|Eng
|84
|89
|89
|87
|88
|92
|529
|14
|Mark Hynes
|Can
|87
|85
|89
|88
|88
|90
|527
|15
|Alan Ritchie
|Sco
|91
|90
|88
|85
|86
|86
|526
|16
|Alan Goodall
|Sco
|91
|89
|90
|77
|88
|91
|526
|17
|Ricky Zhao
|NZ
|85
|81
|84
|89
|85
|81
|505
|18
|Rhodney Allen
|Tri
|90
|85
|93
|75
|87
|71
|501
|19
|Shitul Shah
|Ken
|84
|78
|82
|82
|83
|84
|493
|20
|Bernard Chase
|Brb
|79
|87
|84
|82
|85
|74
|491
|21
|Ronald Livingstone Sargeant
|Brb
|79
|80
|79
|83
|79
|79
|479
|22
|Shaminderpal Singh Madhar
|Ken
|87
|83
|74
|80
|77
|77
|478
|23
|Douglas Creek
|Nfk
|77
|72
|83
|73
|84
|75
|464
|24
|Kevin Coulter
|Nfk
|66
|79
|69
|63
|60
|59
|396
GR = Games record