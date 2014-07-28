Shooting: Men's 50m pistol results

Final

RankNameCountryShot 1Shot 2Shot 3Shot 4Shot 5Shot 6Shot 7Shot 8Shot 9Score
1Jitu RaiInd29.557.777.997.8118.3136.9155.2174.1194.1194.1
2Gurpal SinghInd26.754.373.693.2112.3129.5147.7167.0187.2187.2
3Daniel RepacholiAus29.955.774.491.1111.0129.8147.2166.6166.6
4Bin GaiSin25.655.073.292.5111.1128.6143.4143.4
5Kristian CallaghanEng30.057.374.293.7109.2128.0128.0
6Lip Meng PohSin26.355.671.291.2108.3108.3
7Roger DanielTri25.553.271.490.590.5
8Bruce QuickAus28.551.168.868.8

Qualifying

RankNameCountrySeries 1Series 2Series 3Series 4Series 5Series 6Score
1Jitu RaiInd939493959196562 GR
2Kristian CallaghanEng919094909290547
3Roger DanielTri909089929292545
4Daniel RepacholiAus869190959091543
5Bin GaiSin949090948984541
6Gurpal SinghInd899091909088538
7Lip Meng PohSin849286938793535
8Bruce QuickAus888989918890535
9Eddy ChewMas908992858989534
10Choo Wen YanMas868892889090534
11Uzair AhmedPkn888895898885533
12Muhammad Shehzad AkhtarPkn839091928886530
13Michael GaultEng848989878892529
14Mark HynesCan878589888890527
15Alan RitchieSco919088858686526
16Alan GoodallSco918990778891526
17Ricky ZhaoNZ858184898581505
18Rhodney AllenTri908593758771501
19Shitul ShahKen847882828384493
20Bernard ChaseBrb798784828574491
21Ronald Livingstone SargeantBrb798079837979479
22Shaminderpal Singh MadharKen878374807777478
23Douglas CreekNfk777283738475464
24Kevin CoulterNfk667969636059396

GR = Games record

