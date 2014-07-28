Shooting: Men's trap results
Gold medal
|Rank
|Name
|Country
|Hit
|Missed
|Total
|1
|Adam Vella
|Aus
|11
|4
|11
|2
|Aaron Heading
|Eng
|9
|6
|9
Bronze medal
|Rank
|Name
|Country
|Hit
|Missed
|Total
|1
|Manavjit Sandhu
|Ind
|11
|4
|11 S-off: 1
|2
|Michael Diamond
|Aus
|11
|4
|11 S-off: 0
Semi-final
|Rank
|Name
|Country
|Hit
|Missed
|Total
|1
|Adam Vella
|Aus
|15
|0
|14
|2
|Aaron Heading
|Eng
|14
|1
|14
|3
|Manavjit Sandhu
|Ind
|13
|2
|13
|4
|Michael Diamond
|Aus
|12
|3
|12 S-off 3
|5
|Yannis Ailiotis
|Cyp
|12
|3
|12 S-off 2
|6
|Mansher Singh
|Ind
|11
|4
|11
S-off= Shoot off score
Qualifying
|Rank
|Name
|Country
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|R5
|Total
|1
|Michael Diamond
|Aus
|24
|25
|23
|24
|25
|121
|2
|Aaron Heading
|Eng
|23
|24
|25
|23
|24
|119
|3
|Mansher Singh
|Ind
|25
|25
|21
|23
|23
|117
|4
|Manavjit Sandhu
|Ind
|25
|24
|25
|24
|19
|117
|5
|Yiannis Ailiotis
|Cyp
|24
|21
|23
|25
|22
|115
|6
|Adam Vella
|Aus
|23
|24
|24
|21
|22
|114
|7
|Marios Sofocleous
|Cyp
|22
|22
|20
|23
|24
|111
|8
|Mike Wixey
|Wal
|18
|22
|22
|25
|23
|110
|9
|Glenn Kable
|Fij
|21
|23
|22
|22
|22
|110
|10
|Paul Shaw
|Can
|22
|22
|21
|24
|21
|110
|11
|Brian Galea
|Mlt
|24
|22
|22
|20
|21
|109
|12
|Drew Shaw
|Can
|23
|22
|20
|21
|22
|108
|13
|Jonathan Reid
|Sco
|22
|22
|20
|21
|22
|107
|14
|Neil Parsons
|IOM
|23
|21
|23
|20
|20
|107
|15
|Myles Browne-Cole
|Nzl
|22
|22
|20
|23
|19
|106
|16
|David Walton
|Iom
|21
|22
|23
|22
|18
|106
|17
|Bernard Yeoh
|Mas
|21
|21
|23
|21
|19
|105
|18
|Jonathan Davis
|Wal
|21
|20
|20
|23
|20
|104
|19
|John Macdonald
|Sco
|23
|20
|22
|21
|18
|104
|20
|David Henning
|Nir
|23
|19
|20
|20
|21
|103
|21
|Charles Chen
|Mas
|21
|20
|22
|19
|21
|103
|22
|David Beattie
|Nir
|22
|23
|19
|19
|18
|101
|23
|David Sipling
|Eng
|24
|22
|21
|17
|17
|101
|24
|Kevin Cowles
|Gib
|23
|19
|16
|20
|20
|98
|25
|Gary Cooper
|Gib
|19
|17
|20
|23
|18
|97
|26
|Chris Jackson
|Cay
|22
|20
|20
|19
|16
|97
|27
|Eddie Chan
|Sam
|21
|17
|19
|19
|19
|95
|28
|Saul Pitaluga
|Flk
|20
|15
|20
|18
|19
|92
|29
|Mitchell Meers
|Nfk
|19
|13
|20
|21
|17
|90
|30
|Clayton Viliamu
|Niu
|19
|18
|16
|20
|17
|90
|31
|Paul Loibl
|Sam
|19
|12
|19
|14
|22
|86
|32
|Shaun Barnes
|Jam
|16
|16
|16
|19
|19
|86
|33
|Edward Sietu
|Niu
|16
|18
|19
|17
|14
|84
|34
|Andrew Wigmore
|Biz
|18
|15
|14
|14
|18
|79
|35
|Bill Burton
|Nfk
|16
|16
|14
|16
|17
|79
|36
|Shaun Jaffray
|Flk
|14
|12
|17
|16
|14
|73