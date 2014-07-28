Shooting: Men's trap results

Gold medal

RankNameCountryHitMissedTotal
1Adam VellaAus11411
2Aaron HeadingEng969

Bronze medal

RankNameCountryHitMissedTotal
1Manavjit SandhuInd11411 S-off: 1
2Michael DiamondAus11411 S-off: 0

Semi-final

RankNameCountryHitMissedTotal
1Adam VellaAus 15014
2Aaron HeadingEng14114
3Manavjit SandhuInd13213
4Michael DiamondAus12312 S-off 3
5Yannis AiliotisCyp12312 S-off 2
6Mansher Singh Ind11411

S-off= Shoot off score

Qualifying

RankNameCountryR1R2R3R4R5Total
1Michael DiamondAus2425232425121
2Aaron HeadingEng2324252324119
3Mansher SinghInd2525212323117
4Manavjit SandhuInd2524252419117
5Yiannis AiliotisCyp2421232522115
6Adam VellaAus2324242122114
7Marios SofocleousCyp2222202324111
8Mike WixeyWal1822222523110
9Glenn KableFij2123222222110
10Paul ShawCan2222212421110
11Brian GaleaMlt2422222021109
12Drew ShawCan2322202122108
13Jonathan ReidSco2222202122107
14Neil ParsonsIOM2321232020107
15Myles Browne-ColeNzl2222202319106
16David WaltonIom2122232218106
17Bernard YeohMas2121232119105
18Jonathan DavisWal2120202320104
19John MacdonaldSco2320222118104
20David HenningNir2319202021103
21Charles ChenMas2120221921103
22David BeattieNir2223191918101
23David SiplingEng2422211717101
24Kevin CowlesGib231916202098
25Gary CooperGib191720231897
26Chris JacksonCay222020191697
27Eddie ChanSam211719191995
28Saul PitalugaFlk201520181992
29Mitchell MeersNfk191320211790
30Clayton ViliamuNiu191816201790
31Paul LoiblSam191219142286
32Shaun BarnesJam161616191986
33Edward SietuNiu161819171484
34Andrew WigmoreBiz181514141879
35Bill BurtonNfk161614161779
36Shaun JaffrayFlk141217161473

