Glasgow 2014: Libby Clegg wins sprint gold for Scotland

Libby Clegg thrilled the Hampden Park crowd as she won Scotland's first athletics gold of Glasgow 2014.

The 24-year-old, who is visually impaired and runs with the aid of guide Mikail Huggins, set a season's best of 12.20 seconds in the T11/12 100m.

Clegg's medal came after fellow Paralympian Dan Greaves won England's first track and field gold in the Para-sport F42/44 discus.

Greaves beat Wales' team captain Aled Davies in an exciting competition.

Davies, who competes in the F42 category, took an early lead in the second round with 46.83m, which scored him 1,012 points.

But Greaves, who is in the F44 category for athletes with less severe impairments, responded in the third round with 59.21 and 1,023 points.

"I wanted to put on a great performance out there," said Greaves, 31. "I knew I was in good shape and I can perform at the right time.

Baroness Tanni Grey-Thompson on the Para-sport discus final "It was an amazing competition and a huge performance from Dan and both he and Aled should be very proud of themselves."

"We've competed against each other all season and it has been a battle and I knew Aled could have popped one out but when I threw 59m I thought I had a good chance of winning."

Davies said: "I'm trying to look at the positives but I'm a bit gutted. It's not the colour I wanted. But I'm sure in time I will appreciate it.

"I know I could have thrown a bit further but it's just what happens in these major championships."

Greaves was born during the 1982 Brisbane Commonwealth Games

Greaves, who along with Davies and Clegg will be competing in the IPC Athletics European Championships in Swansea in August, paid tribute to the Hampden Park crowd.

"This atmosphere is on a par with London. I wanted to put on a great show for the crowd and they pushed me all the way and I am thankful for the support."

There was also gold in the T37 100m for double Paralympic champion athletes with cerebral palsy for South Africa's Fanie van der Merwe who led home team-mate Charl du Toit in a winning time of 11.65 seconds.

Wales's Rhys Jones won bronze in a season's best time of 12.04.