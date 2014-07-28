Glasgow 2014: Matthew French wins double trap shooting silver

England shooter Matthew French admitted it was "gut-wrenching" to miss out on a Commonwealth Games gold medal in the double trap event.

He had to settle for silver as Steven Scott, who also won gold at Delhi 2010, shot a perfect 30 out of 30.

"Ninety-nine times out of 100 you will win with a 29.

"To come second was a bit gut-wrenching, but to be beaten by a team-mate is acceptable," French, who lives in Oakley, told BBC Radio Oxford.

"Gold would have been nice, but it went to a fractionally better man on the day."

Oxford-born French said he had been a little "star-struck" during his time in Glasgow and was relishing his experience at the Games.

"Shooting is an extravagant hobby that takes me all over the world," he added.

"It's an amazing experience. I saw Bradley Wiggins and Laura Trott and you are rubbing shoulders with them. It's fantastic."