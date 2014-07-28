Glasgow 2014: Record gold haul for Scotland as bowls pair wins

The Scotland bowling pair of Alex Marshall and Paul Foster won the gold medal which broke a Commonwealth Games record for their country.

Marshall and Foster romped to a 20-3 victory over Malaysia to give Scotland a 12th gold and pass their total from Melbourne in 2006.

Scotland also need just two more medals to match their record total of 33.

Their latest gold was never in doubt as Marshall and Foster prevented Malaysia scoring until the 13th end.

England's Andrew Knapper and Sam Tolchard, beaten in a last-end thriller by Scotland in the semi-finals, won the bronze medal thanks to a 19-12 victory over Namibia.

Bowls medals at Glasgow Gold Silver Bronze South Africa 3 0 1 Scotland 1 1 0 New Zealand 1 0 1 Malaysia 0 2 0 England 0 1 1 Northern Ireland 0 1 0 Australia 0 0 1 Wales 0 0 1

Marshall, 47, and Foster, 41, had been favourites to won the competition and made their class tell in a one-sided final.

Marshall, a 19-times world champion from Tranent, collected his third Commonwealth gold and Troon's Foster won his second following their victory together in Melbourne.

Earlier in the day at Kelvingrove, Northern Ireland won their second medal of the Games as they took silver in the triples following a 19-10 defeat by South Africa.

The result meant defeat for skip Neil Booth in his final triples game.

The 46-year-old will play in the fours before retiring from international competition.

Booth and team-mates Paul Daly and Neil Mulholland were always struggling against the South African trio of Bobby Donnelly, Prince Nelounde and Petrus Breitenbach.

Northern Ireland battled back to 14-10 at one stage but could not prevent South Africa collecting their third bowling gold of the Games.

The Welsh trio of Marc Wyatt, Jonathan Tomlinson and Paul Taylor beat Australia's Matt Flapper, Nathan Rice and Wayne Ruediger 16-13 to take the bronze.