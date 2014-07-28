Glasgow 2014: Tom Reed's judo silver brings mixed emotions

England's Tom Reed says missing out on a Judo gold medal at the Commonwealth Games left a "bitter taste".

The Devizes judoka, 28, collected silver after losing to compatriot Owen Livesey in the -81kg final on Friday.

Bath-trained Reed told BBC Wiltshire: "I said from the start that if I didn't get a medal it would be a big disappointment, so I achieved goal one.

"But once you get through to the final you really want that gold medal, so I am a bit disappointed."

He continued: "I'm sure in the next few days it will hit me that I've achieved something big and I can start to enjoy it.

"But at the moment it's a weird set of emotions. I'm happy and relieved but it also leaves a bitter taste in my mouth."

England's judo medal haul Ashley McKenzie - gold in men's -60kg Tom Reed - silver in men's -81kg Colin Oates - gold in men's -66kg Gemma Gibbons - silver in women's -78kg Nekoda Davis - gold in women's -57kg Jodie Myers - silver in women's +78kg Danny Williams - gold in men's -73kg Katie-Jemima Yeats-Brown - bronze in women's -63kg Megan Fletcher - gold in women's -70kg Faith Pitman - bronze in women's -63kg Oliver Livesey - gold in men's -81kg Gary Hall - bronze in men's -90kg Kelly Edwards - silver in women's -52kg

Reed missed out on an Olympic spot two years ago as Team GB were only able to name one competitors in each weight category, meaning Scotland's Euan Burton got the place.

But after Team England won 13 medals in judo in Glasgow, Reed is hoping their success will bring more attention to his sport and inspire more people to join in.

"I want to use this to promote judo and show Britain how much of a good sport it is," he added.

"You build up all these life lessons and it's a shame to waste that. You need to use these experiences to educate people.

"Having this medal will help me boost my profile and make the messages more powerful."