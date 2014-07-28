Glasgow 2014: England women lose out to Australia

England women's hopes of topping their pool in the Commonwealth Games hockey competition were dented by a 3-0 defeat at the hands of unbeaten Australia.

Jodie Kenny struck in both halves from penalty corners to bring her tournament tally to nine goals.

Emily Smith hit the other after seizing on a mistake from England captain Kate Richardson-Walsh in the first half.

England will still reach the semi-final if they draw with or beat Scotland in their final pool game on Wednesday.

Scotland set up the decider for second place after a 2-0 win over Wales in a match watched by the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince Harry and the Earl of Wessex, Prince Edward.

Alison Bell scored the first goal nine minutes into the action and captain Linda Clement hit in a follow-up towards the end of the second half.