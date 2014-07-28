BBC Sport - Glasgow 2014: Inspiring Steve Way finishes 10th in marathon

'Fat bloke did good' - marathon man Way

English long-distance runner Steve Way tells the inspiring story of how he went from a 16-and-a-half-stone smoker to finishing 10th in the Commonwealth Games marathon.

In 2007, 33-year-old Way was overweight, smoked 20 cigarettes a day and lived on a diet of takeaways and beer.

Having taken up long-distance running Way, now aged 40, finished 10th in the Commonwealth Games marathon on Sunday.

If you fancy donning your running shoes after Steve's story here are some tips from Get Inspired.

Top Stories