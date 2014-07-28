English long-distance runner Steve Way tells the inspiring story of how he went from a 16-and-a-half-stone smoker to finishing 10th in the Commonwealth Games marathon.

In 2007, 33-year-old Way was overweight, smoked 20 cigarettes a day and lived on a diet of takeaways and beer.

Having taken up long-distance running Way, now aged 40, finished 10th in the Commonwealth Games marathon on Sunday.

