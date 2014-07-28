Glasgow 2014: England men take silver after losing to Singapore
England had to settle for silver as Singapore retained their men's table tennis team gold with a 3-1 win in a repeat of the Delhi final in 2010.
Jian Zhan beat Paul Drinkhall in a tight opening singles match before Ning Gao doubled the lead with a comfortable victory over Liam Pitchford.
Drinkhall and Andrew Baggaley cut the deficit beating Ho Li and Ning Gao in the doubles.
Zhan sealed victory in the best-of-five match beating Baggaley in the singles.
Second seeds England were unable to repeat the heroics that saw them beat India 3-1 in a thrilling semi-final on Sunday.
Nigeria claimed the bronze medal with a 3-1 victory over India.
Singapore celebrated a double gold after the women's team beat Malaysia 3-0 in the final.