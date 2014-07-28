Glasgow 2014: England men take silver after losing to Singapore

From the section

Singapore won six out of seven gold medals in table tennis at Delhi 2010

England had to settle for silver as Singapore retained their men's table tennis team gold with a 3-1 win in a repeat of the Delhi final in 2010.

Jian Zhan beat Paul Drinkhall in a tight opening singles match before Ning Gao doubled the lead with a comfortable victory over Liam Pitchford.

Drinkhall and Andrew Baggaley cut the deficit beating Ho Li and Ning Gao in the doubles.

Zhan sealed victory in the best-of-five match beating Baggaley in the singles.

Second seeds England were unable to repeat the heroics that saw them beat India 3-1 in a thrilling semi-final on Sunday.

Nigeria claimed the bronze medal with a 3-1 victory over India.

Singapore celebrated a double gold after the women's team beat Malaysia 3-0 in the final.