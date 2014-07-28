Glasgow 2014: Conlan, Barnes, Donnelly, Coyle, Walsh progress

Media playback is not supported on this device Conlan thrilled to beat 'tough' opponent

Date: 23 July-3 August

Michael Conlan, Paddy Barnes, Steven Donnelly and Connor Coyle are the latest Northern Ireland boxers to reach the Commonwealth Games quarter-finals.

Conlan beat India's Shiva Thapa on a unanimous decision to seal a last-eight spot in the bantamweight division.

Light-flyweight Barnes stopped Tanzanian Hamadi Furahisha with less than a minute of the third round left.

Meanwhile Michaela Walsh, 20, won her flyweight round of 16 contest, the first-ever Commonwealth women's fight.

Walsh, of the Holy Family Club, beat Thessa Dumas of Mauritius in the 51kg division, controlling the bout throughout and winning every round on a unanimous verdict.

Derry middleweight Connor Coyle saw off Guyana's Dennis Thomas, getting the verdict on all three judges' scorecards.

Donnelly defeated Tonga's Oscar Finau in the 69kg welterweight division, also earning a unanimous verdict from all three judges over all three rounds.

Nine NI boxers are now within one win victory of clinching a medal, with Alanna Murphy still to take part in her round of 16 fight on Tuesday.

Belfast man Conlan finished ahead on all three judges' scorecards in the 56kg contest.

For world-ranked number two Conlan, 22, it was his second fight of the competition, while world number three Thapa was fighting for the first time.

The fact that boxing at the Commonwealth Games is not seeded led to the best two men in the division meeting at the last 16 stage in Glasgow.

The first round was a scrappy affair, but all the judges awarded Olympic bronze medallist Conlan the round on a score of 10-9.

Two judges gave gold medal favourite Conlan the verdict in the second round, with the other giving the round to his Indian opponent.

Thapa was given a warning for use of the head in the final round and European silver medallist Conlan ran out a comfortable victor.

"I was very nervous before the fight as I knew it would be my hardest of the competition," said Conlan afterwards.

"My performance was not the best, but there's a lot more to come from me.

"He tried to rough me up and used his head a lot, but it backfired on him and he got a warning.

"I worked hard on my defence and out-smarted him. I've still got my sights set on a gold medal," added the St John Bosco fighter, who had easily defeated Matthew Martin of Nauru in his first round contest.

Defending gold medallist Barnes was always in charge against his southpaw opponent, winning the first two rounds on all the judges scorecards, before triumphing on a technical knockout.

Coyle's superior fitness and aggression proved crucial as the Northern Irishman won two of the three rounds in his contest.

Welterweight Steven Donnelly and women's flyweight Michaela Walsh are in action later on Monday night.