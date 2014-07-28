Glasgow 2014: Courtney Butcher beats second Guernsey record

Butcher was one of three Guernsey swimmers to break island records at the Commonwealth Games on Friday

Courtney Butcher has broken a second Guernsey record at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, lowering the island's best mark in the 50m backstroke.

The 16-year-old won her heat in a time of 31.37 seconds, taking 0.27 off the previous fastest time to make the reserve list for Monday's final.

Butcher set a new Guernsey record in the 50m freestyle last week.

Meanwhile, Miles Munro reached his second semi-final in Glasgow by making it through the 50m freestyle heats.

The 18-year-old sprinter, who made the 50m butterfly last four, clocked a time of 22.94 in the heats before finishing seventh in his semi in a time of 22.82.

"I'm really happy to be in the semi-finals and hopefully I can drop my time a little bit more when I'm there," said Munro, who will swim for Great Britain at next month's Youth Olympics in China.

"It's slightly off my personal best, so I'm not too happy but it's a sound heat swim."

Butcher told BBC Radio Guernsey: "I'm really happy with the way I swam, especially for my first Commonwealth Games."