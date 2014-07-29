Glasgow 2014 day six: Georgia Davies wins 50m backstroke gold

Glasgow 2014 Commonwealth Games Dates: 23 July - 3 August. Coverage: Live on BBC TV, HD, BBC Radio 5 live, Red Button, Connected TVs, online, tablets and mobiles

Georgia Davies has won gold for Wales in the 50m backstroke at the Commonwealth Games.

The 23-year-old broke the British record in a time of 27.56 seconds at Tollcross.

Her win came minutes after Jazz Carlin had won silver for Wales in the 400m freestyle.

Wales' women swimmers have now won two gold medals in two days in the pool, 40 years after Pat Beavan won the 200m breaststroke at the Christchurch Games.

Carlin had been aiming to follow up her 800m freestyle gold on Monday, with another triumph but finished behind New Zealand's Lauren Boyle in a time of four minutes and 5.16 seconds.

Earlier the women's artistic gymnastics team won bronze as did wrestler Craig Pilling after beating Omar Tafail of England 8-5 in the men's freestyle 57kg category - Wales' first ever Games medal in wrestling.

Swimmer Daniel Jervis came from nowhere in the final 50m of the men's 1500m freestyle final to win bronze.

Wales have now met the 27 medal target for Glasgow 2014 set by Team Wales.

That is eight more than the total secured in Delhi 2010.

And they are destined to beat the target with boxers Joe Cordina and Nathan Thorley guaranteed a bronze medal in the light (60kg) and light heavyweight (81kg) divisions, after winning their quarter-finals.

Zack Davies lost his light welterweight (64kg) last eight bout to Scotland's Josh Taylor.

Charlene Jones created history at the SECC as the first female boxer to represent Wales at the Commonwealth Games.

Jones is through to the quarter-finals after victory over Hansika Arachchi of Sri Lanka in the lightweight competition.

Middleweight Lauren Price is through to the last eight after comfortably beating Guyana's Theresa London.

Swimmer Ieuan Lloyd finished seventh in the final of the 200m individual medley in a time of two minutes and 0.44 seconds.

Wales' men finished sixth in the 4x100m medley relay final, while the women's team was disqualified.

Mike Bamsey, Mike Wixey and Jonathan Davis missed out on the rifle and trap finals

Ben Gregory came sixth in the men's decathlon at Hampden Park, with David Guest eighth and Curtis Mathews tenth.

Joe Thomas qualified as 12th fastest for the semi-finals of the 800m in controversial circumstances after England's Andrew Osagie was disqualified after a tangle with the Welshman.

Elinor Kirk is among the field in the women's 10,000m during the evening session.

Defending lawn bowls singles champion Robert Weale lost 12-21 to England's Sam Tolchard in his second group game and needs to win both remaining matches to progress from the group stages.

Caroline Taylor and Anwen Butten won their first game in the women's pairs against Canada and play the Cook Islands in their next game.

The men's hockey team are bottom of their group after losing their fourth match 5-1 to South Africa.

Wales' netball team also lost to South Africa 61-41 and are fourth in Group B.