Glasgow 2014: Georgia Davies eyeing swimming medal target

Georgia Davies is confident Wales can reach their swimming targets at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow.

Wales, with a target of six medals, have so far won three medals including Davies' silver in the 100m backstroke.

Davies, 23, is in the final of the 50m backstroke on Tuesday and before that Jazz Carlin goes for gold in the 800m freestyle on Monday.

"We've got a good chance of reaching that target," Davies said.

"At the moment we've got three medals, but we've got Jazz Carlin coming up tonight in the 800 (freestyle) and she's also got the 400.

"I'd like to hope I can get another in the 50."

Calum Jarvis won Wales' first swimming medal of the Games with bronze in the 200m freestyle and Jack Thomas got another bronze in the 200m freestyle S14 final.

Davies, a bronze medallist in Delhi four years ago, broke a Commonwealth Games record during the 50m backstroke heats to qualify for Tuesday evening's final.