Glasgow 2014: Swimmer Jess Lloyd enjoys 'crazy' experience

Jess Lloyd was unable to qualify for the final of her only individual event but won two medals in relays

Oldham-born swimmer Jess Lloyd says competing at the Commonwealth Games was a "crazy" experience after winning two relay medals in the pool for England.

The 19-year-old swam in the heats of the 4x100m and 4x200m freestyle in Glasgow, and received a silver and a bronze despite missing the finals.

Lloyd also competed for Great Britain at London 2012, when she finished fifth in the 4x100m freestyle relay.

"You feel really proud to be part of such an amazing experience," she said.

"It's quite crazy because I went to London 2012 as well and this is a slightly smaller version of that. It's the second biggest competition you could have in a swimming career."

Lloyd, who failed to qualify for the final of the individual 50m freestyle, also watched from the sidelines as Siobhan-Marie O'Connor, with whom she competed at the last Olympics, won gold in the 200m individual medley.

"I'm not a massive fan of being a cheerleader and I would have liked to have swum in the final," she told BBC Radio Manchester.

"To watch Siobhan then go out and win a Commonwealth gold, I got really emotional and cried a lot."

The sprint swimmer, who will now prepare for the Youth Nationals at Sheffield in August, credited the Olympics with helping her prepare for the Commonwealth Games.

"It's a learning curve at your first Games," she added. "You go to international competitions and you see the people you're racing at the Commonwealths there, but when you're at the Commonwealth or Olympics, it's a completely different experience."