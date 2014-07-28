Glasgow 2014: Charlotte Pollard pleased with Commonwealth debut

Pollard will compete in the beam and floor routines on Tuesday

Charlotte Pollard says she could not have performed any better as she became the first-ever gymnast from Jersey to compete at the Commonwealth Games.

The 15-year-old was 15th in her half of the qualification round for the all-around final, with nations such as England and Australia still to go.

It means it is unlikely that she will qualify for the all-around final.

"I couldn't have asked for anything more today. I'm so happy with how it's gone," she told BBC Radio Jersey.

Pollard scored 12.600 on the vault and 9.766 on the uneven bars at the Hydro on Monday.

"We were the first ones out so I had a job to get up the stairs onto the vault as my legs were like jelly," added the Jersey College for Girls student, who is the youngest member of the Jersey team at Glasgow 2014.

"It's only when you finish that you can properly take it in.

"I was nervous today, but after a few vaults I relaxed into it. In my head I'll be able to enjoy it a lot more now as I'll know what to expect.

"My aim was just to go clean and not to fall off and other than that I just wanted to enjoy it."