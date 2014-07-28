Glasgow 2014: England claim silver after losing out to Malaysia

Malaysia claim a hat-trick of Commonwealth Games mixed team gold medals

England had to settle for a silver medal in badminton's mixed team event after losing to Malaysia in the final at the Emirates Arena.

Mixed doubles pair Chris Adcock, 25, and wife, Gabby, 23, gave England the lead but Rajiv Ouseph, 27, lost narrowly in the men's singles.

Chris Adcock and Andrew Ellis, 27, lost the men's doubles and Sarah Walker, 24, was beaten in the women's singles as Malaysia took an unassailable 3-1 lead.

Singapore beat India 3-2 for bronze.

England, who beat India 3-0 in the semi-final on Sunday, got off to a perfect start against the gold medallists in Delhi 2010 and Melbourne 2006, with Chris and Gabby Adcock saving six game points in the second game against Peng Shoon Chan and Lai Pei Jing to take the rubber 2-0.

Ouseph lost the first game to Chong Wei Feng, but rallied to claim the second and led 11-7 at the mid-game interval in the deciding third game before losing it 21-19.

Chris Adcock and partner Ellis ran Tan Wee Kiong and Gohn V Shem close before succumbing 21-19 21-14.

Walker put up a brave fight in the fourth rubber but eventually lost 21-16 21-17 to the more experienced Jing Yi Tee.