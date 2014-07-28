Glasgow 2014: Sean McGoldrick braced for tough title defence
Sean McGoldrick acknowledges he faces a tough task to defend his Commonwealth Games title.
McGoldrick was awarded a belated Delhi 2010 gold medal following the disqualification of Sri Lankan bantamweight Manju Wanniarachchi.
The 22-year-old bantamweight began the defence of his title on Monday, overcoming Australia's Jackson Woods on a split decision.
"It is a tough category and I'm going to give it my all," he said.
"But as I have been saying, 2010 is a different year. This is 2014, I am fully focused on this year, it doesn't matter about the past."
McGoldrick faces South Africa's Ayabonga Sonjica in the quarter finals on Wednesday and victory would guarantee him a bronze medal.
He insists there is no "pressure on me whatsoever" from Team Wales succeed in Glasgow.
"If anything I put the pressure on myself," he added.
"Wales don't put any pressure on me. I want to do well myself.
"I don't want to lose to no fighter, regardless of who it is."