Glasgow 2014: Rebekah Tiler, 15, misses out on weightlifting bronze

Tiler was the youngest competitor in the event

English teenager Rebekah Tiler missed out on a Commonwealth Games medal by 5kg after finishing fourth in the women's 69kg weightlifting.

The 15-year-old from Leeds lifted a combined total of 209kg in the two phases of the competition.

But she twice failed to lift the 123kg in the clean and jerk that would have given her a bronze medal.

Cameroon's Marie Fegue claimed gold with a total of 234kg, 12kg ahead of Nigeria's Itohan Ebireguesele.

"It was so close, but I will come back stronger," said Smith.

"I was going 'yes, I've got it, I've got it' and all of a sudden my back went and I just missed out on a medal, but I'm going to come back and do it again.

"I'm going to recover for two weeks and then I have got another competition in about four weeks, the world youths. I'll see how it goes."

Wales's Natasha Perdue did not record a mark after failing to lift 88kg three times in her snatch part of the competition.

New Zealand's Richard Patterson won gold in the men's 85kg category after lifting 151kg in the snatch and 184kg with his final attempt in the clean and jerk for a combined total of 335kg.

Vikas Thakur claimed silver for India with a combined total of 333kg and Pascal Plamondon of Canada won bronze after clearing the same weight.