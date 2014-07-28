Glasgow 2014: Jen McIntosh takes bronze in 50 prone rifle

Glasgow 2014 Commonwealth Games Dates: 23 July - 3 AugustCoverage: Live on BBC TV, HD, BBC Radio 5 live, Red Button, Connected TVs, online, tablets and mobiles

Scotland's Jen McIntosh has claimed a bronze medal in the 50m rifle prone at the Barry Buddon Shooting Centre.

The 23-year-old, who won the event in Delhi four years ago, finished with 619.5 points.

Sally Johnston of New Zealand won gold with 620.7 points and Esmari van Reenen of South Africa was second with 620.1.

"I'm slightly disappointed I didn't defend my title but that was a great performance and I'm glad to be rewarded for it," McIntosh said.

"To get a medal in the end, I'm happy."

McIntosh's bronze means Scotland now have 32 medals at Glasgow 2014, one short of their record.

Earlier on Monday Jon Hammond failed to qualify for the men's 50m prone event final.

The defending champion, who won two gold medals, a silver and a bronze in Delhi four years ago, could only manage 11th place in the qualifiers.

Aberdeen's Neil Stirton was also eliminated later in the event.

Another home hope, Shona Marshall, revealed she has now retired from international competition after failing to make the finals of the women's trap.