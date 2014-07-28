Glasgow 2014: Ollie Hynd eases to Commonwealth gold

Hynd was the strong favourite going into the race

England's Ollie Hynd completed a clean sweep of titles with a superb victory in the SM8 200m individual medley.

The 19-year-old, who has a form of muscular dystrophy, was already the Paralympic, World and European champion in the event.

And he was in a class of his own in Glasgow, finishing in two minutes 22.76 seconds - 0.10 seconds outside his European record.

"I was so close to my best time and am really happy with that," he said.

Former Paralympic champion Marc Woods on Ollie Hynd's win "The medley is Ollie Hynd's event and it was a superb swim and completing the clean sweep of titles is what he came here to do."

"I dropped a lot of time from this morning's swim and that was one thing I really wanted to do this evening. I have a good endurance base and that transfers well into the medley."

Silver went to Australia's Jesse Aungles ahead of his team-mate Blake Cochrane.

Hynd will now aim to retain his European title at the IPC Swimming European Championships, which begin in Eindhoven on Monday, 4 August.

The medley is Ollie Hynd's event and a world record could have been on today but maybe he just didn't have the people around to push him enough