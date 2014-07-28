Glasgow 2014: Mick Gault misses out on last medal chance

Mick Gault ends his Commonwealth Games career with 18 medals

Veteran England marksman Mick Gault bowed out of Glasgow 2014 as a joint record holder after failing to add a final medal in the 50m air pistol.

Gault, 60, won his 18th Commonwealth Games medal on Saturday when he took bronze in the 10m air pistol to equal Australian shooter Phillip Adams's total.

But after finishing 13th in his final event he said there would be no more.

"I'm finding it a little bit too much," he said.

In Gault's absence from the final, England's Kristian Callaghan, 21, finished fifth behind gold-winning Indian Jitu Rai.

Caroline Povey added to her father's success at the 1986 Commonwealth Games.

England were in the medals elsewhere at Carnoustie with Londoner Kenny Parr, 25, winning bronze in the 50m rifle prone event.

Scotland's Neil Stirton finished eighth in the final.

In the women's trap, England's Caroline Povey, 34, also won bronze as she held her nerve to beat New Zealand's Natalie Rooney in a shoot-off.

That means more Commonwealth Games success for the family after Caroline's father, Joe Neville, won skeet gold and silver at Edinburgh in 1986.

"We've now got all three colours from the Games in Scotland," Povey said, "so I'm absolutely delighted and it will make my whole family proud.

"My four-year-old daughter Xanthe was in the crowd - I came to watch my dad win his medals when I was six so I wanted her to be here.

"She probably won't remember it but I'll still have great memories of while she was here. I'm thrilled to win a medal."

Edinburgh's Jen McIntosh continued Scotland's successful Games and edged them nearer their 33-medal record by taking bronze in the 50m rifle prone.

The 23-year-old added to her own personal tally of two golds she won in the individual and pairs in Delhi in 2010.